Milky Way's Secrets To Be Spilled By Gaia During June 13 Event; Here's How To Watch Live

The Milky Way's understanding will be revolutionised with the release of a new data catalogue during a press briefing by the European Space Agency on June 13.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Gaia spacecraft is just hours away from unveiling new secrets about the Milky Way. Launched in December 2013, the Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics (Gaia) is installed at the second Lagrange point to develop the most detailed 3D map of our galaxy. According to ESA, the forthcoming revelations will be made during the third overall data scheduled for release on June 13. 

How to watch ESA's live event?

The new data will be released during a media briefing that will commence at 4 a.m. EDT [1:30 pm IST] and scientists and software developers from across Europe will assemble for the event. ESA revealed that the event will be aired live on the agency's Web TV. During the event, various scientists including ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and Gaia Project Scientist, Timo Prusti will deliver their addresses and share highlights from the new data catalogue. 

What to expect?

ESA earlier announced that Gaia would release new and improved details for almost two billion objects in our galaxy. The new catalogue will include new information on chemical compositions, stellar temperatures, colours, masses, ages, and the speed of stars drifting toward or away within the Milky Way. In addition to this, the new data set will be the largest collection of data on binary stars lingering in our galaxy. The catalogue also includes new information on thousands of objects such as asteroids and planetary moons in our solar system along with millions of galaxies and quasars outside the Milky Way. 

The new data set will be released by the Data Processing and Analysis Consortium (DPAC) which, in collaboration with ESA, is responsible for processing and analysing Gaia's data and for producing the Catalogues. As mentioned above, this will be the third data set to release after the first and second on September 14 in 2016 and April 25 in 2018, respectively.

As for the Gaia observatory, it was sent around 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth after being launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket. Weighing 2,029 kilograms, the one-of-a-kind observatory began its operations on July 25, 2014, to determine the composition, formation and evolution of the galaxy. 

