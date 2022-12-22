Miss England Jessica Gagen Eyes Astronaut Training To Become 'first Beauty Queen' In Space

After being crowned Miss England 2022 on October 17, Jessica Gagen is now shooting for the stars, literally. The 27-year-old from Skelmersdale, Lancashire is preparing to become an astronaut to fulfill her dream of becoming the first beauty queen in outer space. Gagen, who was the first runner-up at Miss England 2021, is a final year student of aerospace engineering at the University of Liverpool and has been inspiring young women to take up STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) as a career.

Gagen's future plans

The newly crowned Miss England has plans to teach students from the International Space Station (ISS) and will apply for astronaut training within the next three years. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote that no woman has ever stepped foot on the Moon and just 10% of all astronauts are females. She further wrote that this would change soon with NASA's Artemis Program which would see the first woman and person of colour walk on the lunar surface. She also encouraged young women to take interest in STEM studies.

For now, Gagen will be preparing for the Miss World competition taking place in spring 2023, following which she will start her career as an astronaut at the European Space Agency (ESA). "I hope winning Miss England as well as my aerospace passion will show girls that they can follow their dreams and goals and be whoever they want to be," Gagen said per Daily Mail. "I would love to go to space one day and I'm on the right path. My dream would be to visit the International Space Station and educate kids from space and make STEM content up there like Tim Peake did," she added.

She further said that engineering has primarily been a male-dominated field and she intends to break the stereotype by encouraging more young women to take up STEM and get into such fields. Gagen revealed that she gained interest in engineering by watching her father work in this industry and this inspired her to pursue her science degree at 24 in tandem with her modeling career.