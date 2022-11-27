Mission Accomplished As FunSAT Launched By Skyroot's Vikram-S Rocket Meets All Parameters

Space Kidz India (SKI), which launched a payload onboard the Vikram-S rocket, has declared its mission successful as the CubeSat has successfully met all the required parameters. Vikram-S, which was developed by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, lifted off on November 18 from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre as India's first privately built rocket under the mission 'Prarambh'. Also Skyroot Aerospace's debut launch mission, Prarambh was immensely successful as all systems of the sounding rocket functioned exactly as planned.

Hello, fascinating earth! View from Vikram-S onboard camera via live telemetry captures exhilarating moments of South Asia’s first rocket launch and the beautiful land we live in. As #Prarambh makes history, our sleeves are up for more excitement to come.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/h1qnK92XjZ — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 19, 2022

Space Kidz India declares mission successful

Last week we launched our #FunSAT payload aboard India's first private rocket @SkyrootA Vikram-S #Prarambh. We've completed the analysis of all the received data. We hereby declare all the parameters were successfully met, "Mission accomplished" @narendramodi @isro @INSPACeIND pic.twitter.com/4EUMwLZ23D — Space Kidz India (@SpaceKidzIndia) November 27, 2022

Space Kidz India's FunSAT was one of the payloads that launched aboard the Vikram-S rocket, the other two were from N-Space Tech India while the third was the BazoomQ Armenia. SKI's payload was developed under the FunSAT program launched by the company last year with its intention to 'make space accessible to all students'. According to the Indian Aerospace startup, more than 100 students from India, the USA, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia contributed to FunSAT's development.

The FunSAT board contains an Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Magnetometer to study the dynamics of the launch, Temperature, Humidity, Pressure, Gas, and a few other sensors to study the flight environment along with an MCU. It gives real-time space learning opportunity. 3/n — Space Kidz India (@SpaceKidzIndia) November 27, 2022

"The FunSAT board contains an Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Magnetometer to study the dynamics of the launch, Temperature, Humidity, Pressure, Gas, and a few other sensors to study the flight environment along with an MCU. It gives real-time space learning opportunity," Space Kidz India tweeted. "Apart from student experiments, SKI has tested a handful of it's new on-board computer and processing system, it's OS, data compression algorithms, data distribution and transfer system, power management system, etc aboard this flight as the FunSAT management system," SKI wrote in another tweet.

SKI revealed that all the systems worked exceptionally well and that it will further process the data to get more information. It has even planned to make the data public by publishing a research paper based on the results of this mission. Based in Chennai, SKI is currently the only private Indian organisation with the most number of launches which includes 18 balloon satellites, 2-sub orbital satellites and three orbital satellites.

PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission is accomplished. The remaining satellites have all been injected into their intended orbits. pic.twitter.com/5rFSRFzwWz — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2022

The private space sector has started to bloom in India as multiple companies are stepping forward with their innovations in launch vehicles and satellites. On November 21, Hyderabad-based company Dhruva Space launched two Thybolt nanosatellites onboard ISRO's PSLV-C54 rocket which lifted off at 11:56 am with the EOS-06 satellite as the primary payload. The rocket also carried seven other nanosatellites, each of which was successfully deployed in the target orbit.