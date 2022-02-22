MIT Astronomers Obtain Clearest View Of 'Hot Jupiter's Dark Side For First Time Ever

Astronomers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have obtained the clearest view yet of a ‘hot Jupiter’ for the first time. Named WASP-121b, the exoplanet is twice the size of Jupiter and is about 850 light-years from Earth. The planet, which was discovered in 2015 using the Hubble Space Telescope is said to have a “tidally locked” orbit, which is also one of the shortest ones ever discovered.

Tansu Daylan, the co-author of the research published in Nature Astronomy, said as per an MIT statement, “Hot Jupiters are famous for having very bright day sides, but the night side is a different beast. WASP-121b's night side is about 10 times fainter than its dayside". Previously, astronomers had detected water vapor and studied the atmospheric temperature changes only during the daytime. However, with this new milestone, they have been able to produce a detailed view of the exoplanet’s global atmosphere.

One year on this exoplanet lasts 30 hours

Although WASP-121b is called 'hot Jupiter', the size of its orbit is nowhere near Jupiter. This planet has one of the shortest orbits detected to date and it completes one orbit around its star in just 30 hours. Surprisingly, the planet is also tidally locked, meaning one side facing the star is permanently getting 'roasted', whereas the other always remains in dark. The planet was discovered using Hubble Space Telescope's spectroscopic camera and the latest findings were made by observing WASP-121b two full orbits in 2018, and in 2019.

Interestingly, the exoplanet has been found with traces of water vapour but scientists have found its water cycle to be extremely intense. Unlike Earth, where water evaporates, condenses and then rains, the cycle on WASP-121b begins with the water molecules being ripped apart at 2,726 degrees Celsius, which are then blown to the night side, where they recombine to form water only to be blown back to the dayside.

Lead study author Thomas Mikal-Evans said, "We saw this water feature and mapped how it changed at different parts of the planet’s orbit. “That encodes information about what the temperature of the planet’s atmosphere is doing as a function of altitude". According to the study, the temperature in the planet's deepest observable layer on the planet's dayside to the topmost layers ranges from 2,226-3,226 degrees Celsius, respectively, whereas the same on the night sky ranges from 1,526-1,226 degrees Celsius.