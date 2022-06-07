MIT Experts Develop Algorithm To Guide Autonomous Spaceships On Mysterious Exoplanets

Imagine a spacecraft descending through a dense atmosphere of exoplanets located somewhere far off in the universe. Since this exoplanet is a world never visited before, its terrain is a mystery and the lack of knowledge poses threat to the spacecraft. Since there is so much uncertainty, there stems a requirement for a system that can predict what lies ahead so as to ensure that the spacecraft does not get squashed by an obstacle or gets blown away in strong winds.

To avoid this problem, experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an algorithm-based technique to guide autonomous spaceships through highly uncertain regions by plotting a safe trajectory.

MIT researchers developed a trajectory-planning system for autonomous vehicles that enables them to travel from a starting point to a target location even when there are many different uncertainties in the environment. https://t.co/Vy0MhN7qc9 pic.twitter.com/Hqi6XAC4uA — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) June 6, 2022

About the trajectory-planning algorithm

This algorithm has basically been developed to help a vehicle find a safe course around obstacles that move in random ways and change their shape over time. Interestingly, using this technique, the spacecraft handlers could plot a trajectory without the precise knowledge of its starting point and how the spacecraft would react to environmental disturbances like wind, ocean currents, or rough terrain.

"Future robotic space missions need risk-aware autonomy to explore remote and extreme worlds for which only highly uncertain prior knowledge exists," co-lead author Ashkan Jasour said in a statement. "In order to achieve this, trajectory-planning algorithms need to reason about uncertainties and deal with complex uncertain models and safety constraints."

How is the technique special?

According to MIT experts, their algorithm to guide spaceships is special because, unlike other methods, it does not make assumptions about the terrains. In their report, they noted that other methods plan a trajectory based on assumptions about the vehicle, obstacles, and environment which does not guarantee a safe path forward.

However, their newly-developed algorithm reasons about the probability of observing different environmental conditions and obstacles at different locations instead of guessing. To test their technique, the experts used modeled vehicles in simulated scenarios wherein the vehicles were made to charter underwater and through the air. The results revealed that the vehicles made it to their destination safely 99% of the time. With this success, the developers are now working to reduce the runtime significantly which could "allow them to get closer to real-time planning scenarios."

Image: MIT