Moon-dust Collected By Neil Armstrong During Apollo 11 Auctioned For Rs 3.8 Crore

The specks of dust collected on the Moon by NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 has been sold for approximately Rs 4 crore by auction company Bonhams on April 13. Calling the lunar sample "the only example of verified Apollo 11 Moon-dust that can be legally sold", Bonhams had put it for auction expecting to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million. The samples were collected in five Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) aluminum sample stubs, each of which were sealed with approximately 10 mm diameter carbon tape, as shown in the image below.

(Image: Bonhams)

An auction against NASA's wish

The lunar samples have been a centre of controversy and NASA has at times refused to get onboard with auctioning them off. In the past, NASA has opposed this idea arguing that the dust samples belong to "the American people". It is worth noting that these particular dust samples have had their fair share of controversy and are the first and only samples to be legally auctioned after NASA authentication.

The sale of this batch of moon dust marks the end of a tussle which first began in 2005. According to NASA, this bag of five SEM stubs was first loaned to the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in US' Kansas where it was kept for public display. The sample, however, was later seized after the United States Marshals Service found that Max Ary, the director of the space museum was stealing artifacts, NBC reports. The same sample bag was then sold by the US Marshals Service in a 2015 auction, which went to Nancy Lee Carlson, an Illinois lawyer and geology enthusiast. Reports suggest that she bought the samples for just $995.

Carlson then sent the bag to NASA to confirm their authenticity following which the agency confirmed that the samples indeed belonged to Apollo 11. NASA, however, refused to return the sample to its owner after its authentication following which Carlson sued the agency a year later. It was only in 2017 when NASA was forced to hand over the bag to its rightful owner after an order by a US High Court.

Image: NASA