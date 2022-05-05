Moon Is Siphoning Off Water From The Earth, New Study Claims; Read To Know How

It has been fourteen years since scientists made a definitive discovery of water on the moon, courtesy of India’s Chandrayaan spacecraft. Despite this, an accurate source that led to the accumulation of water on the lunar surface has not been determined.

Fast forward to 2022, a team of experts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute claims to have found the answer in their new study.

Where did the water on the moon come from?

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study suggests that the moon has been siphoning off Earth’s water which led to the accumulation. Gunther Kletetschka, the lead study author from the University of Alaska, explains that the hydrogen and oxygen ions might have escaped the Earth’s atmosphere and combined over the lunar surface.

It is worth noting that water on the moon is present in the form of permafrost or subsurface liquid water and are accumulated on the lunar north and south pole. According to the new research, there might be several thousands of cubic kilometres of water present on the moon as a result of this process. Not only that, the scientists estimated that this accumulation process has continued over the past 3.5 billion years.

Here's how the moon is stealing Earth's water

Explaining how these hydrogen and oxygen ions escape, the experts noted that the Earth’s magnetosphere has a significant role in it. The magnetosphere is the protective layer around the Earth created by its magnetic field which shields our planet from solar winds.

The study suggests that when the solar winds hit the magnetosphere, it breaks some of the magnetic field lines. However, when the moon passes through the tail of this magnetosphere, which is five times a month, the broken magnetic field lines get reconnected and the hydrogen and oxygen ions that escaped during the initial break-up rush toward the Earth’s atmosphere again. It is this instance when the moon is still passing through the tail of Earth’s magnetosphere, it gets showered with the ions.

"It is like the Moon is in the shower – a shower of water ions coming back to Earth, falling on the Moon's surface”, Kletetschka said in a statement as per Science Alert. The presence of water and a means to tap into it has immense potential as the water can be used by astronauts who would venture to the lunar surface for making bases in the near future.