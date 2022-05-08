Mother Earth's Message To 'GO' Caught By NOAA Satellite From Space; Can You Spot It?

Just days after delivering awe-inspiring visuals of this year’s first solar eclipse, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has shared another never-seen-before image. Captured by the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) East satellite hovering in space, the image features a message from Mother Earth that says 'Go'. "While we're happy it's Friday, @NOAA satellites never rest, keeping a constant and vigilant watch over Earth's weather", the NOAA wrote in a tweet. "We were surprised to see this interesting pattern in the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile today, that appears to form the letter 'G'."

While we're happy it's Friday, @NOAA satellites never rest, keeping a constant and vigilant watch over Earth's weather.



We were surprised to see this interesting pattern in the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile today, that appears to form the letter "G." pic.twitter.com/08HuqAvloq — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 6, 2022

If you zoom in on this imagery, which was captured via the #GOESEast 🛰️, the clouds seem to form the word "GO." 😃 pic.twitter.com/JkfdzvckwP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 6, 2022

According to NOAA, the fascinating sight was captured by the GOES East satellite while it was traversing through the South American nation Chile. Shared on Friday by the agency, it added the letters 'T', 'I' and 'F' before and after the cloud-formed G to complete the phrase 'thank God it's Friday'.

If you are able to easily spot Earth's message, you might have experienced Pareidolia, which according to NASA, is the psychological phenomenon of recognising shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data. Notably, this is not the first instance when the NOAA's GOES series satellites have intrigued netizens. Recently, the satellites transmitted visuals of the sun's arc sliced by the moon during the first solar eclipse of 2022.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: On April 30, the Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) on @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️caught a glimpse of the Moon's disk as it passed in front of the Sun during the first #SolarEclipse of 2022. This partial solar #eclipse was only visible across the Southern Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/o1D5YGvQ7Y — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 3, 2022

In a recent tweet, the NOAA revealed that the image above was captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imager fitted onboard the agency's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) satellite. The satellite's instrument was able to capture a glimpse of the moon's disk as it obscured the Earth blocking the direct sunlight falling on our planet.

The eclipse was visible only in the following regions- South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean. In another clip, NOAA shared the visuals caught by GOES over Chile, which showed the moon casting a massive shadow on Earth as it blocked the sunlight.