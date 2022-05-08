Last Updated:

Mother Earth's Message To 'GO' Caught By NOAA Satellite From Space; Can You Spot It?

The NOAA revealed that the image was captured by the GOES East satellite while it was hovering over the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile.

Earth

Image: @NOAASatellites/Twitter


Just days after delivering awe-inspiring visuals of this year’s first solar eclipse, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has shared another never-seen-before image. Captured by the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) East satellite hovering in space, the image features a message from Mother Earth that says 'Go'. "While we're happy it's Friday, @NOAA satellites never rest, keeping a constant and vigilant watch over Earth's weather", the NOAA wrote in a tweet. "We were surprised to see this interesting pattern in the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile today, that appears to form the letter 'G'."

According to NOAA, the fascinating sight was captured by the GOES East satellite while it was traversing through the South American nation Chile. Shared on Friday by the agency, it added the letters 'T', 'I' and 'F' before and after the cloud-formed G to complete the phrase 'thank God it's Friday'. 

If you are able to easily spot Earth's message, you might have experienced Pareidolia, which according to NASA, is the psychological phenomenon of recognising shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data. Notably, this is not the first instance when the NOAA's GOES series satellites have intrigued netizens. Recently, the satellites transmitted visuals of the sun's arc sliced by the moon during the first solar eclipse of 2022.

GOES shares stunning solar eclipse visuals

In a recent tweet, the NOAA revealed that the image above was captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imager fitted onboard the agency's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) satellite. The satellite's instrument was able to capture a glimpse of the moon's disk as it obscured the Earth blocking the direct sunlight falling on our planet.

The eclipse was visible only in the following regions- South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean. In another clip, NOAA shared the visuals caught by GOES over Chile, which showed the moon casting a massive shadow on Earth as it blocked the sunlight. 

