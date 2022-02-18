Mount Etna's Violent Eruptions Photographed By Astronauts Aboard Space Station; See

Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, is undergoing eruptions and is releasing plumes of smoke that are visible from the International Space Station (ISS). European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer has captured a picture of the eruption that sent volcanic ash over 10 kilometers into the air. Taking to Twitter, the Expedition 66 member shared pictures of the volcano last week offering a new perspective about the eruption.

Not a very clean shot since there is way too much humidity in Europe’s air at the moment but @astro_luca's home volcano #Etna is clearly smoking (and spitting lava as I learnt from the news) 🌋 pic.twitter.com/gL5uNOkZUy — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) February 12, 2022

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov also shared a picture taken from Roscosmos' side of the space station. Posting a smoke-filled image, Shkaplerov wrote, "Red-hot lava flows out of the crater, and clouds of ash and smoke are in the sky over Sicily. The activity of the volcano then stops, then resumes with a series of powerful explosions".

Recently, another eruption of Mount #Etna on the Italian island of #Sicily began. Red-hot lava flows out of the crater, and clouds of ash and smoke are in the sky over Sicily.



The activity of the volcano then stops, then resumes with a series of powerful explosions 🌋 pic.twitter.com/B8JSgvJrkG — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) February 16, 2022

Etna's eruptions date back to 1500 BC

(Mount Etna spewing lava; Image: AP)

The volcano is located near the east coast of Italy’s province of Sicily and stands 3,350 m (10,991 feet) tall, making it one of the world’s largest continental volcanoes. According to NASA's Earth Observatory, Mount Etna has the longest recorded history of eruptions which dates back to 1500 B.C. NASA says that the volcano has erupted a total of 200 times since then and its activity has grown significantly in the last few decades. What's more, is that most of the volcano's surface has lava flows that are estimated to be about 3,00,000 years old.

As for its current status, the volcano has grown as much as 100 feet owing to its intense activities in 2021 alone. With its ongoing eruptions, Mount Etna has even caused a volcanic storm with bolts of lightning streaking the sky. Boris Behnke, Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology volcanologist, told the Associated Press (AP) that the storms are a rare phenomenon and occur only during violent eruptions or when the volcano is near water. Lightning strikes due to volcanic storms were last seen over Etna in 2013, 2015 and 2021.

According to AP, Mount Etna is one of the three active volcanoes in the region including Stromboli, on the Sicilian island and Mt. Vesuvius near Naples, and is the largest among them all.

Image: Twitter/@astro_matthias