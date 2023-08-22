Nambi Narayanan Reveals The Mood Of ISRO Team Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Renowned rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan admitted being anxious about the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission scheduled for August 23. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the former ISRO scientist also exuded confidence in the success of the mission. The Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to ISRO, will land on the South Pole of the Moon at 6:04 pm IST, if all goes well with the landing procedure.

Anxious but confident: Nambi Narayanan

#IndiaOnTheMoon | The ISRO chief and all the scientists are very confident. We all are keeping our fingers crossed. We are tensed but we are also very confident. We have addressed all the problems we faced in Chandrayaan-2 mission: Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan #LIVE with… pic.twitter.com/iqq3Or8srG August 22, 2023

"The ISRO chief and all the scientists are very confident. We all are keeping our fingers crossed. Yes, they are tensed but they are also very confident. We have addressed all the problems we faced in the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Also, we are better equipped this time," the scientist told Arnab. "Above all, we have the support of other agencies to pass on the data to us," he further said referring to the assistance being provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The former ISRO scientist also spoke on the possibility of India developing its space station by the mid-2030s and said that we would need a huge amount of money to make it happen. When asked about his thoughts on it, Narayanan said, "I don't think you need so many years for a space station." He, however, underscored the need for large funding. "Where are we going to get the money from?"

He further highlighted the need to have a bigger and more powerful launch vehicle while answering the question as to why Russia's Luna-25 mission reached the Moon in under a week whereas Chandrayaan-3 took more than a month.

"When the Russians were going six days, we took about forty days. The simple answer is that we do not have a high payload-carrying capability. We need to develop it. I will tell you very frankly that we do not lack intelligence in doing anything of these things," he said.

Moreover, the scientist also called for global collaboration to carry out interplanetary missions successfully. "Finally if you are talking about interplanetary travel, you are not going to do it alone. The entire world will be looking for this opportunity," he said.