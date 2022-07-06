NASA, Advanced Space Delay First Maneuver Of CAPSTONE After Communication Glitch

NASA and its partner Advanced Space announced that the CAPSTONE satellite's first trajectory correction maneuver has been delayed indefinitely after it suffered communication issues on July 5. The maneuver was initially scheduled for the same day, however, the satellite failed to establish contact with the Deep Space Network (DSN) about 11 hours after its deployment.

Currently, the mission teams are working to re-establish contact with the satellite which escaped the Earth's orbit on July 4.

Our team has been busy supporting separation and early operations for #CAPSTONE. Here is an update on progress and our ongoing communications anomaly.https://t.co/cJBatbmIEz — Advanced Space (@AdvancedSpace) July 5, 2022

Earlier today, Advanced Space, which is currently managing the 25kg satellite, shared an update revealing that CAPSTONE achieved every milestone in the first 11 hours after it began a solo journey to the Moon. According to the company, the spacecraft successfully unfurled its solar arrays, achieved three-axis stabilization, and entered a battery charging mode. It was also able to execute Earth-pointing mode and communicate with DSN stations in Madrid, Spain. The spacecraft's propulsion system was also commissioned and was ready for the maneuver just before it encountered an anomaly.

What's next?

Advanced Space said that the engineers are actively working to fix the issue with the DSN and determine the best next step for the mission. The CAPSTONE satellite is currently around 3,00,000 km from Earth and for now, it is on the overall intended trajectory while the mission team decides on another date for the maneuver. The maneuver is necessary to more accurately target the ballistic lunar transfer (BLT) to the Moon.

According to Advance Space, one of the benefits of the BLT, the designed trajectory, is its robustness to delays such as this. "The mission transfer approach and system margins provide time to resolve and understand this anomaly before proceeding with the first trajectory correction maneuver," the company said in a statement.

Notably, the spacecraft will take four months to reach its destination around the Moon, however, the delay would extend its scheduled arrival of November 13. Short for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, the mission is meant to test a unique orbit around the Moon. Tap here to read more.