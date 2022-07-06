Last Updated:

NASA, Advanced Space Delay First Maneuver Of CAPSTONE After Communication Glitch

NASA and its partner Advanced Space delayed the CAPSTONE satellite's first trajectory correction maneuver after it suffered communication glitch on July 5.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


NASA and its partner Advanced Space announced that the CAPSTONE satellite's first trajectory correction maneuver has been delayed indefinitely after it suffered communication issues on July 5. The maneuver was initially scheduled for the same day, however, the satellite failed to establish contact with the Deep Space Network (DSN) about 11 hours after its deployment.

Currently, the mission teams are working to re-establish contact with the satellite which escaped the Earth's orbit on July 4. 

Earlier today, Advanced Space, which is currently managing the 25kg satellite, shared an update revealing that CAPSTONE achieved every milestone in the first 11 hours after it began a solo journey to the Moon. According to the company, the spacecraft successfully unfurled its solar arrays, achieved three-axis stabilization, and entered a battery charging mode. It was also able to execute Earth-pointing mode and communicate with DSN stations in Madrid, Spain. The spacecraft's propulsion system was also commissioned and was ready for the maneuver just before it encountered an anomaly.

READ | Rocket Lab successfully launches NASA's CAPSTONE mission; quest for Moon landing begins

What's next?

Advanced Space said that the engineers are actively working to fix the issue with the DSN and determine the best next step for the mission. The CAPSTONE satellite is currently around 3,00,000 km from Earth and for now, it is on the overall intended trajectory while the mission team decides on another date for the maneuver. The maneuver is necessary to more accurately target the ballistic lunar transfer (BLT) to the Moon.

READ | Rocket Lab CEO predicts ‘ridiculously low cost’ missions after launching NASA’s CAPSTONE

According to Advance Space, one of the benefits of the BLT, the designed trajectory, is its robustness to delays such as this. "The mission transfer approach and system margins provide time to resolve and understand this anomaly before proceeding with the first trajectory correction maneuver," the company said in a statement.

READ | NASA's CAPSTONE successfully leaves Earth's orbit; begins solo journey to Moon

Notably, the spacecraft will take four months to reach its destination around the Moon, however, the delay would extend its scheduled arrival of November 13. Short for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, the mission is meant to test a unique orbit around the Moon. Tap here to read more. 

READ | NASA's CAPSTONE satellite faces communication issues; teams working to establish contact
First Published:
COMMENT