NASA & Axiom Space To Send World's Second Private Astronaut Mission To ISS In 2023

NASA and Axiom Space have reached an agreement to send the second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023. According to an official announcement, the mission designated Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) will lift off in the second quarter of the following year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Under Ax-2, four private astronauts would spend ten days aboard the orbiting laboratory and conduct several science experiments.

Axiom Space and @NASA have signed a mission order for the second private astronaut mission to the @Space_Station to take place in the second quarter of 2023.



Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/uzct4q0KJH — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) August 31, 2022

Axiom Space will soon submit the names of four candidate astronauts and four backups for the mission to the space station’s Multilateral Crew Operations Panel for review. To prepare for the flight, all eight candidates would train with NASA and SpaceX (the launch provider) at the Johnson Space Center and the Kennedy Space Center starting this fall. During their training, the ISS-bound members would also familiarise themselves with systems, procedures, and emergency preparedness for the space station and the Dragon spacecraft.

According to NASA's new rules, the Ax-2 crew would include an experienced NASA astronaut as the mission commander to ensure the presence of an experienced member. Once Axiom Space submits the names, the prime crew members will be announced following a review and approval from NASA and its international partners.

"Axiom Space’s Ax-2 mission builds upon the success of Ax-1, which demonstrated our team’s ability to work collaboratively with our partners at NASA and SpaceX to plan and execute a complex human spaceflight mission," Derek Hassmann, Axiom’s chief of Mission Integration and Operations said in an official release. "Our new Ax-2 crew, together with a full mission manifest of science, outreach, and commercial activities, will continue to increase utilization of the ISS National Laboratory and demonstrate to the world the benefits of commercial space missions," he added.

The Ax-1 mission

Launched on April 8, the Ax-1 mission lasted for 16 days wherein four private astronauts - Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe - lived and conducted several in-orbit activities. Barring former NASA astronaut Lopez-Alegria, who is also Axiom Space's Vice President, the remaining three members reportedly paid $55 million for the spaceflight. The mission was historic as it included the first all-private crew to arrive at the Space Station.

Following their arrival, the astronauts admitted that they were not fully prepared for their outer space stay as they got overwhelmed by the microgravity conditions. Owing to this reason, chances are that the crew would spend longer in training to get used to the ISS conditions and conduct the experiments within the fixed schedule.