NASA & Boeing Target July 21 Launch For Starliner Flight To International Space Station

NASA and Boeing have set their sights on a tentative launch date of Friday, July 21 for the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) in their Starliner flight spacecraft to the International Space Station. This is subject to coordination with the availability of the United States Eastern Range, reported NASA in its blog.

The revised launch date allows NASA and Boeing to conduct subsystem verification testing, finalise test flight certification products, and synchronise with the space station schedule and launch opportunities offered by the range.

The primary objective of the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) is to evaluate the full range of capabilities of the Starliner system with a crew on board. This includes testing the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, from pre-launch procedures to docking and undocking, as well as landing and recovery operations.

Upon the completion of a successful test flight, Boeing will move forward with preparing for post-certification missions, while NASA will commence the final certification process for the Starliner spacecraft and its systems, leading to regular crewed missions to the space station.

Around 90% of the necessary certification products for the flight test have been finalised, reported NASA. NASA and Boeing expect to complete the remaining certification products for the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) this spring, following the verification testing of various subsystems, including the backup manual flight mode of the spacecraft, which provides an additional layer of redundancy in emergency scenarios.

Starliner flight spacecraft complete: NASA

According to NASA, the construction of the Starliner spacecraft is finished, and the team is currently carrying out the final interior touches and integrated testing. With the exception of a few items that will be stowed later, the cargo has already been loaded onto the spacecraft. The next significant hardware benchmarks are associated with the launch campaign timeline, such as the fueling of the spacecraft and its transportation to the launch site.

NASA has concluded the Atlas V rocket readiness assessment, which examines all critical flight items of the launch vehicle segment before the integration process. The rocket hardware is presently located at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and is awaiting processing, after which it will be stacked at the launch site.

The NASA astronauts who are scheduled to participate in the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) have successfully finished the crucial Crew Equipment Interface Test. This test was conducted in two phases in February and March, enabling the astronauts to receive practical training with the tools, equipment, and hardware they will use during the mission.

During the first phase, they collaborated with the Starliner team to conduct in-cabin checkouts, which involved tasks such as adjusting the spacecraft seats, inspecting spacecraft interfaces, examining cargo, and performing floor panel and side hatch operations. In the second phase of the test, the astronauts practiced maneuvering inside the cabin with cargo installed in the spacecraft.