NASA And SpaceX Call Off Crew 6 Launch Minutes Before Takeoff

Space X and NASA have called off an astronaut launch to the International Space Station at the very last minute. According to CNN, an issue in the rocket’s ground system was the reason behind calling off the launch. The whole mission was called off with about two minutes left on the countdown clock. The people involved in the mission then revealed that there was a problem related to the TEA-TEB ignition fluid. The fluid is used to ignite the SpaceX Falcon 9’s rocket engines at liftoff.

Following the whole ordeal, SpaceX system engineer Kate Tice said that the decision to wave off the launch was taken “out of an abundance of caution”. The four astronauts who were involved in the operation will now stay on-site at the Kennedy Space Center until the next launch. On Monday, NASA took to Twitter to announce that the launch had been called off. “Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time,” the American space agency wrote on Twitter. NASA also announced in their blog that both the space organisation will now look at March 2 for the next available Crew 6 launch attempt.

‘NASA & SpaceX dedicated to keep Crew-6 safe’: NASA

Reacting to the move, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that both NASA and SpaceX are dedicated to keeping the Crew-6 safe. “I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” Nelson said. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavour and, as always, we will fly when we are ready,” he added.

After the operation was called off, SpaceX removed the propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts exited the Dragon spacecraft for the astronaut crew quarters in the Kennedy Space Center. NASA said that it will organise a media teleconference prior to the next launch which is expected to happen on March 2.