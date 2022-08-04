NASA Announces Rules Mandating Assistance From Former Astronauts On Private ISS Missions

NASA has revised its rules for private astronauts visiting the International Space Station (ISS) as the low-Earth orbit (LEO) is heading toward commercialisation. The agency reportedly released a notice earlier this week, wherein it announced the requirement of a former NASA astronaut in all future private missions. A report by Space News suggested that the revised rules are based on the "lessons learned" from the Axiom-1 mission, the world's first all-private astronaut mission by Axiom Space.

The first Axiom mission (Ax-1) launched in April this year, with former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space Vice President, Michael López-Alegría as the commander. He was accompanied by three paying customers-- Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe-- who reportedly spent around $55 million on their space trip. During its ISS stay, the crew conducted 25 different science experiments in space.

Why does NASA want a former astronaut on private missions?

"A former NASA astronaut provides experienced guidance for the private astronauts during pre-flight preparation through mission execution", an official document by the agency states. "Based on their past on-orbit and NASA experience, the PAM (Private astronaut mission) commander provides a link between the resident ISS expedition crew and the private astronauts and reduces risk to ISS operations and PAM/ISS safety".

Notably, the revision of rules comes ahead of the second Axiom mission, which is targeted for Spring next year and will be commanded by former NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson.

Another rule mandated for the visiting crew by NASA is to submit their research requests at least 12 months prior to the launch date as this would allow a timely review of the mission's "feasibility and implementation standpoint". In addition to this, it would also give the time sufficient time to train for the space environment without struggling in microgravity. After their arrival on the space station, the Ax-1 crew admitted to getting 'overwhelmed' due to the conditions and revealed that they had a hard time carrying out the experiments on a tight schedule.