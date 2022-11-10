NASA Approves Lunar Trailblazer Moon Mission For 2023 Launch Despite Inflated Budget

NASA announced that its Lunar Trailblazer mission has been approved for further development and is now being targeted for a mid-2023 launch. A part of the agency’s Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program, the Trailblazer mission is to understand the lunar water cycle and the form, abundance, and distribution of water on the Moon using an orbiter.

The decision comes after NASA evaluated the mission during a continuation or termination review due to cost overruns by Lockheed Martin, a subcontractor of the Trailblazer.

Mission update: NASA's Lunar Trailblazer is on track to launch in mid-2023. This small satellite has a big job to do—it will help us understand the lunar water cycle as well as the amount, form, and distribution of water on the Moon. https://t.co/DIuuaVfD2E — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) November 9, 2022

Moonderful news! 🌖@NASA's Lunar Trailblazer will help forge a path for humans to safely return to the Moon, thanks to its detailed study of lunar water. Learn more: https://t.co/F4I9qbQfMP https://t.co/A3JEiPMySh pic.twitter.com/6niGOVLiZV — Lockheed Martin Space (@LMSpace) November 9, 2022

Lunar Trailblazer back on track

In an official statement, NASA said that the budget issue was underscored by Lockheed Martin, the flight system integrator. The company communicated that the lunar mission would require additional engineering and design efforts, and this exceeded the budget.

All the mission proposals under the SIMPLEx program are capped at $55 million, however, Trailblazer’s new cost is now estimated at $72 owing to the additional investments in “mission’s implementation, including spacecraft vendor, launch provider and launch date, among others", per NASA. The Trailblazer spacecraft will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket as a secondary payload along IM-2, the second lunar lander mission by Intuitive Machines.

NASA says that the missions teams will now work on spacecraft assembly. By December, the High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper from JPL, and the Lunar Thermal Mapper instrument from the UK space agency-backed the University of Oxford will be delivered. "The next milestone is an operational readiness review of tools and procedures for mission operations", NASA said in an official statement. "Mission operations will be conducted from the Caltech campus."

Mission profile

The Lunar Trailblazer is a 200 kg orbiter that will travel to the L1 Lagrange point and will begin a series of thrust maneuvers over roughly six months to reach the Moon. It will then descend into a polar orbit, between 70-130 km from the lunar surface and carry out its operations for one year (mission extension is also likely). Notably, this mission will be launching two years ahead of its originally planned timeline.