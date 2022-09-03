NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: Moon Mission Scrubbed Again Due To Fuel Leakage

Quick links:
Image: NASA
NASA officials will address a press conference at 1:30 am IST on September 4 (4 pm EDT on Sep 3) to talk more about the postponement of Artemis 1.
"Artemis 1 launch is scrubbed for today due to LH2 leak during core stage tank fill", the European Space Agency's (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher tweeted. "It reminds everyone how complex space is. It's the right decision, safety first !"
While NASA is yet to confirm a date, it still has September 6 as the backup launch opportunity. The launch window on September 6 opens at 2:42 am IST and would last 42 days.
NASA has scrubbed the launch of Artemis 1 two hours 28 minutes before liftoff after the mission teams failed to fix the fuel leakage issue while loading the liquid hydrogen. "Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful", the agency tweeted. More details are awaited. The last attempt was on August 29.
Artemis 1 launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson confirmed to have received the 'no-go' recommendation for today's attempt. A final decision will be announced shortly.
NASA commentator Derrol Nail revealed that the launch team has presented recommendation of No-Go for today's Artemis I attempt as the fuel leakage has not been fixed. A final decision from launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson is awaited.
The Orion spacecraft will be carrying 10,000 items that are part of NASA's Official Flight Kit (OFK) for Artemis 1. Weighing a little over 54 kg (120 pounds), the kit includes 2,500 Artemis 1 mission pins and 2,775 mission patches, a Moon rock collected during Apollo 11, a bolt from the F-1 engine of the Apollo 11 spacecraft, a 3D-printed replica of the Greek goddess Artemis, lego toys, a pebble from the shore of the Dead Sea, some tree seeds and much more.
NASA commentator Derrol Nail revealed that the second attempt to fix the liquid hydrogen leak has failed. The teams reported detecting the leak again when they applied pressure through the supply line to the propellant tank. NASA is discussing steps to be taken ahead.
NASA has designed the SLS heavy-lift rocket in six configurations, and each one of them is different in terms of size and launch capabilities. The Block 1 being used for Artemis 1 stands 322 feet tall and the Block 2 Cargo (the biggest one) stands 365 feet. While Block 1 generates 8.8 million pounds of thrust, Block 2 Cargo has a maximum capacity of 9.5 million pounds. The graphic below also showcases the payload carrying capacity of different configurations.
(Image: NASA)
The oxygen tank of the SLS rocket is 100% full with 1,96,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and the NASA teams will now carry out replenishing activities to regain the propellant lost during the tanking operations. On the other hand, the liquid hydrogen tank is still at 9% and the propellant loading will begin once the leakage issue is resolved.
The liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 1,96,000 gallons is 99% full. The liquid hydrogen tank, on the other hand, is just 9% full as NASA teams are still troubleshooting the leakage issue. This tank has a capacity for 5,38,606 gallons of propellant.
NASA scrubbed the first attempt to launch Artemis 1 on August 29 after one of the four RS-25 engines (Engine 3) on the core stage of the SLS rocket did not reach the optimum temperature required for launch. The teams were conditioning the four engines and chilling them down to 5°C, through the ‘bleed’ test, before the rocket lifted off.
This procedure is crucial as it makes the engines acclimated to cryogenic propellants before launch. The core stage tanks of the SLS rocket would contain 5,38,606 gallons of liquid hydrogen (cooled to -252°C) and 1,96,000 gallons of liquid oxygen (cooled to -181°C).
During the first attempt, the teams also encountered fuel leakage but that was resolved in time.
NASA commentator Derrol Nail said that the leak detector has detected a 4% leak of the liquid hydrogen during troubleshooting. Teams are now looking for a new plan to resolve the issue. This would be the second troubleshooting effort after the recent plan of increasing pressure on the supply line and reseat the quick disconnect (QD), the eight-inch supply line where the leak was found. The QD is what supplies the propellant to the fuel tank.
"Teams have completed pressurization of the line and restarted flow of liquid hydrogen to the tank", NASA said in an update. This comes after the teams detected a second leakage in an 8-inch supply line called quick disconnect which supplies the propellant to the core stage tank. Troubleshooting of leakage still underway.
(Image: NASA)
The Orion spacecraft is carrying several technologies that would be tested and ultimately benefit astronauts during future missions. One of these technologies is Amazon Alexa, which has been chosen for voice commands that the engineers want to test for Artemis missions. The AI-driven digital assistant will be integrated inside Orion with the objective to demonstrate how astronauts and flight controllers can use human-machine interface technology for space exploration.
The Orion spacecraft is carrying three mannequins that would collect crucial data to be used during manned missions under the Artemis Program. One of these mannequins is Commander Moonikin Campos' which has been named after NASA engineer Arturo Campos and is equipped with sensors to gather data on spaceflight.
The other two are female torsos named 'Helga' and 'Zohar' with a special radiation suit named 'AstroRad' that will measure the amount of radiation astronauts would experience during their lunar trip inside Orion. They are a part of a study called Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), a joint initiative of the German and Israel Space Agency.
The teams are venting out gaseous oxygen from the core stage of the SLS rocket. "This is a good sign", said NASA commentator Derrol Nail. Meanwhile, the engineers are addressing the leakage issue.
NASA is about 30 minutes behind schedule owing to the leakage in the liquid hydrogen supply line. Both liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, however, are being manually filled in the tanks. The oxygen tank is 54% full and the hydrogen tank is at 7%. Five hours to go for launch.
The Orion spacecraft, which is powered by the European Service Module (ESM) will travel around 64,000 beyond the Moon, making it the first-human rated capsule to travel the farthest. It will be injected into a lunar retrograde orbit (LRO) and travel as close as 100 km above the lunar surface during Artemis 1. Learn more about Orion and other components in the video below.
NASA revealed that the teams are performing a manual liquid hydrogen fill after warming up the liquid hydrogen line.
The leak in the supply line of liquid hydrogen has put NASA behind schedule, said NASA commentator Derrol Nail. The teams are now trying to manually warm up the tanks by slowly filling in the liquid hydrogen while attempting to reconfigure the system to resume the propellant loading. So far, the liquid oxygen tank is 32% full whereas the liquid hydrogen tank just 2%.
The teams cannot fill the oxygen tank above 50% before loading 5% liquid hydrogen as doing otherwise would cause the propellant systems to shrink a little and affect the mission.
(Image: NASA)
NASA's SLS rocket for Artemis 1 weighs over 26 lakh kg (5.75 million lbs), and it can send more than 27 metric tons or 59,500 pounds to orbits beyond the Moon.
NASA says that SLS will liftoff as the most powerful rocket and is 15% more powerful than the Saturn V rocket used during the Apollo program. It has two solid boosters on the sides that will provide the initial and 75% of the total propulsion.
(Image: NASA)
NASA is using the Block 1 Crew configuration of the SLS rocket which is capable of generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust, which is 15% greater than the capacity of the Saturn V rocket used during the Apollo missions.
NASA's mission teams have detected a leak in the engine cavity of the core stage. The flow of liquid hydrogen has been halted and teams are troubleshooting the problem.
The teams are now manually warming up the tanks after detecting leakage of liquid hydrogen, according to NASA commentator Derrol Nail. This leakage is in a different area than the one detected during the August 29 launch attempt.
NASA is launching the Artemis 1 mission as a test flight that would help in crewed missions during Artemis 2 and beyond. Artemis 1 will launch from the Kennedy Space Center today and last 37 days, 23 hours, 53 minutes and will end on October 11 with the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft into the Pacific ocean. During this mission, NASA would monitor the SLS rocket's capabilities in launching the mission and the Orion spacecraft's durability in outer space.
NASA is providing live coverage of its Artemis 1 mission on all its social media handles including NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's official website. The coverage of tanking operations began at 3:15 pm IST and the launch operations will air starting at 9:45 pm IST.
NASA has begun the official countdown for the launch of Artemis 1 with the loading of both liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. Six hours 37 minutes to go.
The Artemis 1 mission teams are carrying out slow fill for liquid oxygen and have completely resolved the pressure issue around the fuel tanks. They have also received a 'go' on slow fill for liquid hydrogen.
Fuelling of liquid oxygen into the tank has begun. NASA revealed that the team entered a stop fill on liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen due to an alarm raised due to a pressure issue during the tanking, although the liquid hydrogen flow has resumed.
The teams have completed the liquid oxygen line chill down and have now proceeded to the main propulsion system chill down. These procedures are part of the fuelling of the core stage of the SLS rocket which stands 212 feet tall.
Jim Free, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said that the tanking operations have begun with making the umbilicals and the upper-level oxygen tanks acclimated to the extremely cold liquid oxygen (-181°C). "First up is chilling the lines to make sure the umbilicals and tanks acclimate to LOX’s extremely cold temperatures; we’ll then move into slow fill before transitioning to fast fill", Free tweeted.
During this stage, the super-cooled propellant is allowed to slowly slip into the tank so as to protect the systems from experiencing a shock. No pumping of fuel yet.
