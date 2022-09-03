NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: Moon Mission Scrubbed Again Due To Fuel Leakage

NASA scrubbed the first attempt to launch Artemis 1 on August 29 after one of the four RS-25 engines (Engine 3) on the core stage of the SLS rocket did not reach the optimum temperature required for launch. The teams were conditioning the four engines and chilling them down to 5°C, through the ‘bleed’ test, before the rocket lifted off.

This procedure is crucial as it makes the engines acclimated to cryogenic propellants before launch. The core stage tanks of the SLS rocket would contain 5,38,606 gallons of liquid hydrogen (cooled to -252°C) and 1,96,000 gallons of liquid oxygen (cooled to -181°C).

During the first attempt, the teams also encountered fuel leakage but that was resolved in time.