NASA Artemis 1 Mission: After Repeated Failures & Billions Spent, Here's What Is At Stake

As the launch window opens up for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Artemis mission on Wednesday, November 16, there's a lot at stake after repeated failures for the mission to take off. Significantly, billions have been spent on the mission thus far on NASA's mission to return back to the moon and study its surface. The Artemis named after the Greek goddess, the twin sister of Apollo, is aimed at the USA's attempt to return back to the moon with the ultimate objective of sending the first woman and first person of colour on the moon to explore the lunar surface. However, the ultimate objective is to use Moon as a launchpad to land on Mars.

Why Moon?

Artemis's mission to go back to the Moon is targeted toward doing scientific discoveries, for economic benefits. According to NASA, Moon can help in understanding Earth more clearly and making discoveries. The same applies to the Sun and the entire solar system.

Another reason is to set the stage for more Mars-related explorations. Artemis will guide what it takes to establish a community on another cosmic shore so as to camp close to Mars. Thus going to the Moon is not a part of a series of isolated missions but to build a community on and around the Moon, capable of proving how to live in other worlds.

Focus on the lunar south pole

The Artemis base camp will be established on the south pole of the Moon's surface position NASA for long-term science and exploration of the Moon. As a part of the mission, NASA will also prove their capabilities of assembling a complex ship in deep space. Moreover, the space agency will also perfect the art of descending down to and returning from a distant surface. Studies will also be conducted for humans to thrive and survive partial gravity with improved specially designed mobile habitats.

The mission will also help in learning to use the resources discovered in other worlds starting with finding water ice and purifying it to drinkable water and refining that to hydrogen for fuel and Oxygen to breed. Fission power plants will also be constructed on the lunar surface, capable of supporting a growing community of efforts.

Enable mission to Mars

This kind of continuous Moon presence is a natural extension of all that has been learnt in low earth orbit and what will be accomplished there will ensure the monumental missions to Mars are within reach.

According to estimates from NASA's inspector general, the Artemis campaign will cost $93 billion between 2012 and 2025, $4.1 billion for a single launch.

IMAGE: NASA