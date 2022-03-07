NASA Artemis Astronauts Will Be Able To Capture Stunning Photos Of The Moon; Here's How

The days aren’t far when humans will again set their foot on the Moon courtesy of the Artemis program starting later this year. The Artemis missions under this program would land the first women of colour on the lunar surface and expand human reach beyond low-Earth orbit (LEO). To make this happen, NASA along with the European Space Agency (ESA) is working on a lunar gateway that would be installed in the lunar orbit and enable sustainable exploration around and on the Moon. Besides, it would also enable research and demonstrate the technologies and processes necessary to conduct a future mission to Mars, ESA says.

What is the lunar gateway?

As NASA describes it, the lunar gateway will be an outpost orbiting the Moon as well as a staging point for deep space exploration. It will be installed in the lunar orbit, like the International Space Station (ISS) is in Earth's orbit, that would be used for astronaut expeditions and science investigations. NASA says that it would serve as a vital part as gaining new experience on and around the Moon might even help scientists to send the first humans to Mars.

The gateway will be inserted into a highly elliptical orbit around the Moon that would make it easier to pick up astronauts and supplies from Earth around a five-day trip, ESA says. The development of the gateway is also being supported by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) who are building different components of the laboratory.

Astronauts to get an unmatched view of the Moon

The ESA's contribution to the gateway is the main habitat for astronauts, called I-Hab, and the ESPRIT (European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications). Interestingly, the I-Hab is being designed to supply constant electricity, water, air and a comfortable temperature for the astronauts inside the habitat.

Apart from providing enhanced communications and refuelling capability, the ESPRIT would also provide a window for the astronauts, which ESA says, would be perfect for taking stunning photographs of the Moon. The agency says that this window would be similar to the Cupola observatory on the International Space Station (ISS) which provides a satisfying view of our planet from orbit.

Meanwhile, NASA is planning to launch the gateway in different stages, with the first starting no earlier than 2024. The first component to be launched is the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE), which is a solar electric propulsion spacecraft that will provide power, high-rate communications, attitude control, and orbital transfer capabilities. The other part is the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) which would serve as the initial crew cabin for astronauts visiting the Gateway.

Image: @ESA