NASA Artemis Astronauts Will Ride In Style To Launch Pad In New EV Fleet; See Details

NASA astronauts heading to the Moon under Artemis II will reach the launch pad in style thanks to the agency's new partnership. Know more details here.

Harsh Vardhan
Astronauts heading to the Moon under Artemis II will reach the launch pad in style thanks to NASA’s new partnership. The agency has collaborated with Canoo Technologies Inc. which will provide a fleet of shiny electric vehicles for transporting the crew from their quarters at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The fleet will consist of three vehicles that will carry fully suited astronauts, their support team, and their equipment to Launch Pad39B from the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, which is a 14-kilometre stretch.

In a statement, NASA revealed that the futuristic transports with pod-shaped exteriors will be an environmentally friendly solution as they will be equipped with zero-emissions technology. “The vehicles also will be used to support other pre-launch operations as well as training and launch countdown rehearsal tests”, the statement read.

According to the agency, the new fleet of vehicles will be delivered to the spaceport by Canoo Technologies no later than June 2023.

Canoo EVs and their specialty

Explaining the speciality of its vehicles, Canoo Technologies revealed that its vehicles are designed with focus on optimising function and form. "Canoo has put an emphasis on designing its vehicles at lower part counts and high level or repairability achieved through a modular approach to design making the vehicles more efficient, durable and sustainable across their lifecycle", the company says. 

Canoo Investor, Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila also emphasised the next-generation features of the EVs. He said that the vehicles can be easily customised as they are modular and upgradable throughout their lifecycle and have a high level of recyclability at end of life. "We are honoured to transport the Artemis crew to the launch site for the first human lunar landing in more than 50 years. The selection of our innovative technologies by NASA to take a diverse team of American astronauts to the moon showcases a great commitment to sustainable transportation", Aquila said in a company statement.

It is worth noting that NASA's Artemis programme, which is starting this year, will mark the return of humans to the Moon and put the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface. As for Canoo EVs, they will be used before Artemis II which is scheduled for launch no earlier than 2024.

