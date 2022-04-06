NASA Astronaut Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict; Says 'ISS Members Still Dear Friends'

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who recently returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), reflected on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and revealed the impact it caused in outer space. In a virtual press briefing organised by NASA on April 5, Vande Hei said that members of the ISS did discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that he is and will remain friends with his Russian counterparts.

Get the inside story on @Astro_Sabot’s record-setting 355-day trip on the @Space_Station with a virtual news briefing, April 5 at 10am ET (14:00 UTC): https://t.co/9FRufAT8av



Vande Hei’s stay is helping us learn the effects of long-duration spaceflight. Tag questions #AskNASA. pic.twitter.com/0XA2hlGwIt — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2022

“About my relationship with my Russian crewmates, they were, are, and will continue to be very dear friends of mine”, Vande Hei said in the briefing. Moreover, he said that the discussions between ISS members about the ongoing conflict “was largely how they (the Russian cosmonauts) felt about things and those are things that I would prefer that they get to share directly." The briefing was organised to recap Vande Hei's record-breaking 355-day stay in space and his return on March 30 with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov.

Vande Hei on US-Russia cooperation

The US astronaut, who was not much active on social media while in space, said that he later came to know about Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin’s threats over ending cooperation in outer space. Rogozin had said that Russia has a huge role in keeping the space station in orbit. He had even warned that the ISS could crash into Earth if Russia decides otherwise owing to the sanctions imposed on it by western countries.

Referring to Rogozin’s tweets, Vande Hei said, “I just had too much confidence in our cooperation to date, to take those tweets as anything but something that was meant for a different audience than myself”.

Most recently, the Roscosmos head had threatened to stop managing the space station if the west did not lift sanctions imposed on Russia. Roscosmos keeps the ISS aloft using its spacecraft docked outside the orbiting laboratory and also avoids collisions with space debris through collision avoidance maneuvers.