NASA Astronaut On Returning From ISS After 355 Days: 'The Record Won't Last Very Long'

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei touched down on Earth on March 30, after spending a record-breaking 355 days in outer space. The astronaut had reached the International Space Station (ISS) on April 5 last year and has surpassed Scott Kelly (340 days) to become an American with the longest-lasting space mission. However, Vande Hei believes that his record won't last too long and he stated this in a video shared by the ISS Twitter handle.

355 days of science, reflection, and life-long friendships. A look back at NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei's record-breaking mission. pic.twitter.com/j9vgZIXYHU — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2022

In the video, which was shot just before Vande Hei's departure, the astronaut said, "I don't think it's a record that I would even attribute to me. It's a record for our space program. I think it's just another step forward for humanity. But I also don't expect that to be a record that would last for very long because we are doing bigger and better things all the time". Vande Hei was accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Debrov and Anton Shkaplerov when he landed in a Russian MS-18 capsule in Kazakhstan.

Vande Hei on 'pushing the boundaries of human existence'

In the clip which revisited Vande Hei's run in outer space, he called himself "a big fan of believing in possibilities" and mentioned the various science experiments being conducted in the space station. "Every day I'm spending, contributing with innovations in science, technological demonstrations that are helping out all of humanity and pushing the boundaries of human existence". Vande Hei has been part of many crucial experiments throughout his mission, some of which include plant research, like growing chilli pepper, to physical sciences studies.

During his stay, Vande Hei has made 5,680 orbits of the Earth and a journey of more than 150 million miles, which is equivalent to 312 trips to the Moon and back. Currently, in Kazakhstan, Vande Hei, along with his Russian counterparts is undergoing a post-landing medical check and will later board a plane to his home in Houston, Texas.

Image: Twitter/@NASA