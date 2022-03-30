Last Updated:

NASA Astronaut On Returning From ISS After 355 Days: 'The Record Won't Last Very Long'

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei touched down on Earth on March 30, after spending a record-breaking 355 days in outer space.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: Twitter/@NASA


NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei touched down on Earth on March 30, after spending a record-breaking 355 days in outer space. The astronaut had reached the International Space Station (ISS) on April 5 last year and has surpassed Scott Kelly (340 days) to become an American with the longest-lasting space mission. However, Vande Hei believes that his record won't last too long and he stated this in a video shared by the ISS Twitter handle.

In the video, which was shot just before Vande Hei's departure, the astronaut said, "I don't think it's a record that I would even attribute to me. It's a record for our space program. I think it's just another step forward for humanity. But I also don't expect that to be a record that would last for very long because we are doing bigger and better things all the time". Vande Hei was accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Debrov and Anton Shkaplerov when he landed in a Russian MS-18 capsule in Kazakhstan.

READ | NASA warns solar storm might hit Earth on March 28, triggering auroras at the poles

Vande Hei on 'pushing the boundaries of human existence'

In the clip which revisited Vande Hei's run in outer space, he called himself "a big fan of believing in possibilities" and mentioned the various science experiments being conducted in the space station. "Every day I'm spending, contributing with innovations in science, technological demonstrations that are helping out all of humanity and pushing the boundaries of human existence". Vande Hei has been part of many crucial experiments throughout his mission, some of which include plant research, like growing chilli pepper, to physical sciences studies.

READ | NASA postpones Mars sample return campaign as it plans to develop second mission lander

During his stay, Vande Hei has made 5,680 orbits of the Earth and a journey of more than 150 million miles, which is equivalent to 312 trips to the Moon and back. Currently, in Kazakhstan, Vande Hei, along with his Russian counterparts is undergoing a post-landing medical check and will later board a plane to his home in Houston, Texas.

READ | NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may find life through this element, and it's not oxygen

Image: Twitter/@NASA

READ | NASA's record-breaking astronaut returns from ISS amid fears of abandonment by Russia
Tags: NASA, Vande Hei, Shkaplerov
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND