NASA Astronaut To Return In Russian Capsule After Record 355 Days In ISS; Watch Live Here

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is set to return to Earth on March 30 after setting a record for longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. The astronaut would leave the International Space Station (ISS) in a Russian Soyuz MS-19 capsule in the morning and touchdown in Kazakhstan at 3:45 pm. Vande Hei would wrap up his stay after a total of 355 days, breaking the previous record of 340 days.

The US astronaut will be accompanied by his Russian counterparts- Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. Both Vande Hei and Dubrov arrived at the space station after their launch on April 5 last year aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and would have made 5,680 orbits of the planet before their return. After wrapping up what was his second spaceflight, Vande Hei will complete a total of 523 days in space. Shkaplerov, on the other hand, had arrived at the ISS in the Soyuz MS-19 capsule on October 5 last year. While this was Dubrov's first flight, Shkaplerov would be returning after his fourth mission and spending a total of 708 days in space.

When and where to watch the departure and touchdown?

The astronauts aboard the ISS would bid farewell to the trio during the hatch closure which is scheduled for March 30 at 9:30 am (IST). The Soyuz capsule would then undock from the space station at 12:51 pm followed by the deorbit burn and landing which is targeted for 4:58 pm. According to NASA, the coverage of the crew’s farewells, undocking, and landing will air live on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app about a half-hour before the aforementioned times.

Controversy over Vande Hei's return

The American astronaut's return in the Russian capsule had become a matter of concern in the last few days after Moscow was severing ties with various space agencies including NASA. This was a result of the sanctions that were imposed on Russia for its invasion its Ukraine, something which was not taken humbly by Moscow or its space agency Roscosmos. While the west feared that Vande Hei would be abandoned in space owing to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin scoffed at the speculations and dismissed the idea.

