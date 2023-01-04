NASA Astronaut Walter Cunningham From Apollo 7 Test Dies At 90; Here's Why He's A Pioneer

Former astronaut Walter Cunningham, remembered for being part of the first crewed test flight of the Apollo Program, passed away on January 4 at age 90, NASA revealed. Cunningham was part of the Apollo 7 mission which took off on October 11, 1968, and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean eleven days later on October 22.

He was also the last surviving member of the Apollo 7 crew.

"On Apollo 7, the first launch of a crewed Apollo mission, Walt and his crewmates made history, paving the way for the Artemis Generation we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an official statement. “NASA will always remember his contributions to our nation’s space program and sends our condolences to the Cunningham family.”

Today we mourn the passing of Walt Cunningham: U.S. Marine, patriot, and Apollo astronaut.



More about the veteran astronaut

Born on March 16, 1932, Cunningham graduated from Venice High School, in Venice, California, before going on to receive a Bachelor of Arts with honors in physics in 1960 and a Master of Arts with distinction in physics in 1961 from the University of California at Los Angeles. He joined the US Navy in 1951 and flew 54 missions as a night fighter pilot in Korea before retiring with the rank of Colonel. According to NASA, Cunningham accumulated over 4,500 hours of flying in 40 different aircraft, 3,400 of which were in jet aircraft.

After his retirement from the US military, he was selected as an astronaut in 1963, and became part of the Apollo 2 crew and was a backup lunar module pilot for Apollo 1. He also served as the lunar module pilot for Apollo 7 and spent 11 days in low-Earth orbit with two others- Walter M. Schirra, Jr. and Donn F. Eisele. The crew tested maneuvers necessary for docking and lunar orbit rendezvous using the third stage of their Saturn IB launch vehicle and successfully completed eight tests, igniting the service module engine, and measuring the accuracy of performance of all spacecraft systems. The historic mission ended after the spacecraft had travelled over 7 million km in 11 days.

Cunningham was awarded the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and NASA Distinguished Service Medal for his service and was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame, International Space Hall of Fame, Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame, San Diego Air and Space Museum Hall of Fame, and Houston Hall of Fame.