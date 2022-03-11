Last Updated:

NASA Astronauts To Conduct Spacewalk To Upgrade ISS On Mar 15; Here's How To Watch Live

NASA has scheduled not one but two spacewalks wherein a pair of astronauts will step outside the International Space Station (ISS) to upgrade the laboratory.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


NASA has scheduled not one, but two spacewalks wherein a pair of astronauts will step outside the International Space Station (ISS) to upgrade the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalks would be conducted by astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari and each of the two assignments would last approximately six hours and 30 minutes. The spacewalks are targeted for March 15 and a week later on March 23, which would be streamed live by NASA. Interestingly, the spacewalk would be Chari's first of his career whereas Barron would be stepping out for the second time.

March 15 spacewalk

Astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari would step out of their module for the March 15 assignment designated U.S. EVA 79. Under their spacewalk, the duo would upgrade the solar arrays aboard the ISS and install brackets and struts to support the future installation of an ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA). NASA says that two of six iROSAs have been deployed on the station so far and four additional arrays are yet to be delivered. These arrays, once installed, will augment six of the station’s eight power channels, increasing the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts.

READ | Axiom Space's VP says 'will happily visit Russian segment' ahead of ISS launch next month

The coverage for this spacewalk would begin at 5:00 pm (IST) and interested viewers can tune in to NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app.

March 23 spacewalk

The two astronauts will again step out of the ISS for their next spacewalk on March 23 for the second upgradation assignment that would last six-and-a-half hours. Designated U.S. EVA 80, the spacewalk will see two astronauts install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature. Installation of a power and data cable on the Columbus module's Bartolomeo science platform would also take place. In addition to this, the astronauts will also replace an external camera on the station’s truss along with making other upgrades to station hardware.

READ | Russia ceases cooperation with Germany for ISS experiments, says will work 'independently'

Coverage for the second spacewalk would begin at 7:20 pm (IST) and will be aired on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app.

Image: NASA

READ | Russia releases new video of detachment from ISS, blames the West for aggravating ties
READ | ISS astronauts' research hunts proof if alien microorganisms started life on young Earth
Tags: NASA, ISS, International Space Station
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND