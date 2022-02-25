NASA Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole System Heading Toward Collision

NASA astronomers have found a pair of supermassive black holes that are on their way to a collision and might provide new insights into the formation and evolution of black holes. Scientists know that at the heart of most galaxies, lies supermassive black holes that must have formed after a merger, however, lack of evidence has made it difficult to prove the same. NASA says that this new study may change this as scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new black hole which is orbiting an under-observation supermassive black hole.

Two black holes are spiraling toward a collision. Astronomers found a supermassive black hole 9 billion light-years away with another black hole orbiting around it. As that orbit shrinks, the pair - called a binary - get closer to merging. https://t.co/b9yqLpy429 pic.twitter.com/GRn4hLSBf3 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 25, 2022

How did the astronomers find the companion black hole?

The black hole pair dubbed binary was discovered after years of observations and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory astronomers Joseph Lazio and Michele Vallisneri provided insight into how supermassive black holes behave in a binary system. It was found that the orbit of this binary is 10 to 100 times smaller than the only other known supermassive binary and the two entities are there's a 99% chance of their collision.

As for the discovery of a new black hole, NASA said that the evidence of its existence was confirmed by observing jets of hot gases pointed towards Earth. These jets are called blazars and are formed after a black hole's gravity collects the gases and ejects them millions of light-years into outer space. The astronomers studied one of these blazars dubbed PKS 2131-021 which is located 9 billion light-years from Earth and was found exhibiting regular ups and downs. "Researchers now think this regular variation is the result of a second black hole tugging on the first as they orbit each other about every two years", NASA said in a statement.

The black holes will merge in the next 10,000 years

It is estimated that the black holes, each of which has a few hundred million times the mass of our Sun, will merge in about 10,000 years from now. In the next steps, astronomers will try to detect gravitational waves emerging from the black hole system, NASA said. "This work is a testament to the importance of perseverance. It took 45 years of radio observations to produce this result. Small teams, at different observatories across the country, took data week in and week out, month in and month out, to make this possible", Lazio said as per NASA.

Image: NASA