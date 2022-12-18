NASA Awaits New Pictures Of Jupiter's Moon Io After THIS Stunning Image Sent By Juno

NASA is waiting for new pictures from its Juno spacecraft as it has set its sights on Jupiter's Moon Io. The solar-powered spacecraft made its closest approach of Io on December 16 and has taken new images which NASA will release soon. This comes after Juno released a treasure trove of data when it performed a close flyby of Ganymede in 2021 and of Europa earlier this year. Ahead of the flyby, NASA shared this picture above featuring Io taken on July 5 this year.

The image showcases Io's volcanic activity in infrared when the spacecraft was roughly 80,000 kilometers away from the Moon. The picture was derived using data from the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument and the bright areas represent high temperatures, says NASA.

All eyes on lo, the most volcanic place in the solar system!



What are Juno sensors?

Juno entered Jupiter's orbit in 2016 after being launched in 2011 and is currently on an extended mission to explore the gas giant and its Moons. "The team is really excited to have Juno’s extended mission include the study of Jupiter’s moons. With each close flyby, we have been able to obtain a wealth of new information,” Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton said in a statement. “Juno sensors are designed to study Jupiter, but we’ve been thrilled at how well they can perform double duty by observing Jupiter’s moons.”

In its six years of exploration, Juno has beamed back data on Ganymede which is the largest Moon in our solar system and the only one to have its own magnetic field. Moreover, it recently made the closest flyby carried out by any spacecraft in the last 22 years when it skimmed over Europa's icy crust. NASA says that Juno provided a groundbreaking look beneath the water-ice crust of both the Moons and data on their structure, purity and temperature to a depth of about 24 km below their surface.