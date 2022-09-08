NASA Awards $228.5 Million Contract To Axiom Space To Develop Spacesuits For Artemis III

NASA, on Thursday, announced that it has selected Axiom Space to develop spacesuits that will be used by astronauts during the next Moon landing. The agency said that the suits will be developed for Artemis III, which will see humans land on the lunar surface after over fifty years, under a contract worth $228.5 million. This amount will be used by Axiom Space for the design, development, qualification, certification, and production of its spacesuits and support equipment that will support the key requirements for Artemis III.

NASA has selected @Axiom_Space to deliver a moonwalking system including advanced spacesuits for #Artemis III, the mission that will land Americans on the surface of the Moon for the first time in over fifty years. https://t.co/CbWf4YcSuF pic.twitter.com/d1mouJsU7o — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 7, 2022

The announcement comes three months after NASA selected Axiom Space along with Collins Aerospace to develop new spacesuits for usage aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as well as on the Moon. Once the spacesuits are ready, they will be tested ahead of Artemis III in a simulated outer space environment at NASA facilities since the US space agency will be responsible for astronaut training, mission planning, and approval of the service systems.

"Future task orders under the contract will consist of recurring lunar landings, the development of spacesuits for use in low-Earth orbit outside the International Space Station, and special studies", NASA said in its official statement. "The agency is currently evaluating task order options for space station spacesuits".

Notably, the spacesuit development and delivery will be completed under the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract which includes both Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace and has a total value of $3.5 billion. This capital will be spent on both companies to enable them to provide a full suite of capabilities for NASA’s spacewalking needs through 2034. Currently, NASA is working on the development of the Artemis Program, which is scheduled for launch this year with Artemis I.

The Artemis Program

The Artemis Program will begin with Artemis I, which has been postponed twice and NASA is looking for a new launch window. Under this program, the US space agency aims to return to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence to prepare for future missions to Mars and beyond. Interestingly, the Artemis Program will script history after the first woman and person of colour will land on the Moon during Artemis III, which is targeted no earlier than 2025. NASA also has plans to install a space station around the Moon which would help in lunar missions and in-orbit experiments far from the low-Earth orbit.