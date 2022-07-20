NASA Awards $255 Million Contract For Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launch To SpaceX

NASA has awarded its NASA Launch Services (NLS) II contract to Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) in Hawthorne, California that will launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope mission on a Falcon Heavy rocket. NASA's estimated $255 million launch project, named after Dr. Nancy Roman — an astronomer renowned for paving way for large telescopes in NASA, will discover the less known details about the cosmology, effects of the dark matter and exoplanet exploration. Roman who passed in 2018, oversaw the design and manufacture of the Hubble Space Telescope which happens to be the first telescope to be launched in space.

"The Roman Space Telescope is the top-priority large space mission recommended by the 2010 Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey," NASA informed in a release.

NASA’s Launch Services Program at Kennedy will be handling the launch vehicle program management of the SpaceX launch service. The Roman Space Telescope project is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

A high-resolution illustration of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope against a starry background. Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The space agency continued that NLS II is an "indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract" that will launch the telescope previously called Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope (WFIRST) in to space, as scheduled for October 2026. The mission will be launched from a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NLS II contracts are multiple award quantity contracts with an ordering period through June 2025 and an overall period of performance through December 2027. The NLS II on-ramp provision provides an opportunity annually for new launch service providers to compete for future missions and allows existing launch service providers to introduce launch vehicles not currently on their NLS II contracts.

NASA has selected Falcon Heavy to launch the Roman Space Telescope, which is designed to study dark energy and dark matter, search for and image exoplanets, and more. Liftoff is targeted for no earlier than October 2026 from Launch Complex 39A in Florida https://t.co/lZ0q79RmVh pic.twitter.com/pwPqEZLSEc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 19, 2022

NASA's next flagship for astrophysics mission

Roman will be the next large, or flagship, astrophysics mission after the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). It will feature spacecraft features a 2.4-meter primary mirror, donated to NASA a decade ago by the National Reconnaissance Office, with a wide field instrument and a coronagraph to conduct research in cosmology, exoplanets and general astrophysics according to NASA.

"The telescope’s science program will include dedicated investigations to tackle outstanding questions in cosmology, including the effects of dark energy and dark matter, and exoplanet exploration. Roman also includes a substantial general investigator program to enable further studies of astrophysical phenomena to advance other science goals," the space agency said.