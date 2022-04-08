NASA-Axiom Space's Ax-1 Mission To ISS Ready For Liftoff; Here's How To Watch Live

Four astronauts are all-set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 8, in what would be the first-ever all-private mission to the orbiting laboratory.

Backed by NASA, the Axiom-1 or Ax-1 mission is being organised by Axiom Space with SpaceX being the launch provider. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a mission that would last for ten days.

Targeting 11:17 a.m. ET for today’s Falcon 9 launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-1 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff https://t.co/2PxkVtzSKT pic.twitter.com/5XfsiCfl41 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 8, 2022

How to watch the launch live?

The Falcon 9 liftoff is targeted for 8:47 pm (IST) today (April 8) and the launch will be aired live on NASA's official website, NASA TV, NASA app and its official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also visit SpaceX's official website and its Twitter handle for live updates. Axiom Space will also be broadcasting its first-ever private space mission on its website.

In a recent mission update, SpaceX revealed that the weather is 90% favourable at the launch site. Besides, all systems and the mission hardware are also looking ready for launch, the company revealed.

Why is this mission historic?

While SpaceX has previously launched first-time astronauts into space earlier, this mission is unique because it would be the first commercial mission that is sending astronauts to the ISS. The Elon Musk-led firm, under its Inspiration4 mission last year, had launched four space tourists who orbited the Earth for three days. Astronauts of Ax-1, on the other hand, would spend eight days on the space station and conduct several experiments before heading back to Earth.

The team of Axiom astronauts include Axiom Space Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria and three paying customers- Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy. Lopez-Alegria, who is also a former NASA astronaut, will serve as the mission commander, Connor as the pilot, whereas Stibbe and Pathy are mission specialists. Interestingly, each of the three paying customers has spent about $55 million on their first space mission.

Axiom says that the Ax-1 mission will "lay the groundwork for Axiom Station and the full realization of low Earth orbit's possibilities". Notably, the company is also working on its own space station, which it aims to transform into a global academic and commercial hub.

(Image: @AxiomSpace/Twitter)