NASA-backed Astra's Debut Florida Launch Crashes 3 Minutes After Liftoff; CEO Apologises

Rocket manufacturing firm Astra's debut launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on February 11, ended in a crash, destroying four satellites it was carrying. The company was backed by NASA for this mission which was previously scheduled for February 9 but got delayed due to a technical issue. As for today's launch, the rocket was able to lift off from the launch pad but plunged just over three minutes in the air. Taking to Twitter, the company acknowledged the failure and apologised to its customer NASA for the failure, the cause of which is yet unknown.

We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit.



We are deeply sorry to our customers @NASA and the small satellite teams. More information will be provided after we complete a data review. — Astra (@Astra) February 10, 2022

'I am deeply sorry', says Astra CEO on the crash

"We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit. We are deeply sorry to our customers @NASA and the small satellite teams. More information will be provided after we complete a data review", Astra wrote in its tweet. Chris Kemp, CEO of Astra also tweeted after the failure and said that more information will be provided soon after the proper assessment. "I'm deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer's payloads", Kemps tweet read.

We experienced an issue in today's flight. I'm deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer's payloads. I'm with the team looking at data, and we will provide more info as soon as we can. — Chris Kemp (@Kemp) February 10, 2022

The rocket, which measured just 43-foot (13-meter), was carrying four mini-satellites built by universities in Alabama, New Mexico and California and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Unfortunately, all of them ended up crashing into the ocean. Following the incident, NASA mission manager Hamilton Fernandez said that Astra has the full support of NASA adding, "Missions like these are critical for developing new launch vehicles in this growing commercial sector", the Associated Press reported.

However, it is worth noting that Astra has successful launches in its portfolio as it had launched its rocket 3.3 named LV0007 from Alaska's Kodiak Island with a dummy payload in the test flight for the US military. Founded in 2016 with an aim to build small launch vehicles, Astra had received $3.9 million funding from NASA in 2020 to launch small satellites.

Astra just reached orbit! 7.61km/sec at our targeted 86.0 degree inclination at an altitude of 500km. The team worked hard for this. We’re just getting started, folks. #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/NiMhCEsuCI — Chris Kemp (@Kemp) November 20, 2021

