NASA Begins Assembly Of Its SUV Sized Europa Clipper Spacecraft; Know All About It

NASA has started the assembly of a new spacecraft that will carry out the Europa clipper mission. Targeted for launch in October 2024, the spacecraft has been designed to study Jupiter's icy moon Europa in search of conditions suitable for supporting life. The spacecraft has been designed and constructed by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and most of its hardware are expected to be assembled before 2022 end.

Assembly of our @EuropaClipper spacecraft is now underway at @NASAJPL.



Scheduled to launch in 2024, this @NASAAstrobio mission will conduct close flybys of Jupiter's icy moon Europa, to determine whether it has conditions suitable for life: https://t.co/oaQaOobdMV pic.twitter.com/bR77H0HYNq — NASA (@NASA) March 3, 2022

Introducing the basketball court-sized spacecraft

(Image: NASA)

The Europa Clipper spacecraft's main body comprises a propulsion system that measures 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall). NASA says that once fully assembled, the spacecraft will be as large as an SUV and will be equipped with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court. The spacecraft requires such huge solar arrays as they would help power it through its journey to Europa.

According to NASA, engineering components and science instruments for the spacecraft are being shipped from all over the US and Europe. These components also include a 3-meter-wide high-gain antenna along with a suite of nine instruments that would be fitted into the spacecraft for its exploration of Jupiter's mysterious icy moon. Europa Clipper Project Manager Jan Chodas of JPL says as per NASA, "We’re moving into the phase where we see the pieces all come together as a flight system. It will be very exciting to see the hardware, the flight software, and the instruments get integrated and tested. To me, it’s the next level of discovery. We’ll learn how the system we designed will actually perform."

Once all the components are assembled into one flight system, the spacecraft will then be moved for testing into the thermal vacuum chamber that simulates the harsh environment of deep space. The tests would also include intense simulated vibrations the spacecraft would have to endure during the launch.

What is the Europa Clipper mission?

The Europa Clipper mission, as mentioned above, is basically meant to scan Europa in search of signs of habitability. Scientists believe that the moon harbours an ocean with twice the amount of water in Earth’s oceans combined beneath its icy surface, and those oceans might have conditions suitable for life. "Europa Clipper will orbit Jupiter and conduct multiple close flybys of Europa to gather data on the moon’s atmosphere, surface, and interior", NASA says. While this mission will contribute to astrobiology, NASA says that it is not entirely a life-detection mission. According to the agency, the Clipper spacecraft will help determine if Europa is capable of supporting life and thus improve our understanding of how life developed on Earth and the potential for finding life beyond our planet.

Image: NASA