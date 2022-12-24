NASA Begins Construction Of Its New Telescope To Protect Earth From Killer Asteroids

NASA announced that construction of its new asteroid hunting telescope has begun after it passes a rigorous technical and programmatic review. Named NEO (Near-Earth Objects) Surveyor, the telescope will be launched into space to track stray asteroids in Earth’s neighbourhood and especially those that are potentially hazardous.

NASA said that the telescope is now transitioning into the final design and fabrication phase and officials are establishing the technical, cost and schedule baseline. It's launch, however, is scheduled no earlier than 2028.

The need for NEO Surveyor

The NEO Surveyor is being built to fulfil the objectives of NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office (PDCO). The objectives were set in 2005 when the US space agency was directed under the NASA Authorisation Act to discover and characterise at least 90% of the near-Earth objects that measure 140 metres (460 feet) across and are lurking about 48 million km (30 million miles) from our planet.

Asteroids that fulfil the said characteristics are classified as potentially hazardous ones as they are capable of causing significant regional damage, said NASA. And the threat of even one of them impacting Earth is always there. This new proposed telescope could help avoid such natural disasters through early tracking and identification of the space rocks and be prepared with planetary defence technology. NASA recently tested one such technology for our planet's defence through the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission which rammed into an asteroid moonlet and changed its orbital period by roughly 33 minutes. The mission was immensely successful and could be extremely productive when collaborating with NEO Surveyor.

Revealing details of the telescope, NASA said that it will be installed roughly 15 lakh kilometres from Earth at the first Lagrange point (L1) which is a gravitationally stable and fuel efficient spot in space. Notably, there are five such points and the James Webb Space Telescope is installed at the second Lagrange point (L2).

NASA further said that the reason for installing NEO at L1 is that it will view the solar system in infrared wavelengths of light, which are invisible to the human eye but can be felt as heat. Besides, the Earth's atmosphere would block most of the infrared light, which would not be the case in space. According to NASA, this telescope will also be able to spot asteroids and comets that do not reflect much light along with those coming from the direction of the sun and Earth's trojans, space rocks that lead and trail our planet’s orbit while being hidden in the sun's glare.