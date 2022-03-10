NASA Begins Development Of Rocket To Bring Rock Samples From Mars; Know All About It

NASA along with the European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing to retrieve the rock and soil samples from Mars under the ambitious Mars Sample Return campaign. The agencies have planned to launch a rocket from the red planet and US-based aerospace and weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin has been selected for the rocket's development. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) informed that the mission team has started working on the design and construction of the rocket named Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV).

In a recently released report, JPL informed that the MAV development project is being led by Angie Jackman who has led some of the most advanced propulsion and engineering projects, launch vehicle development programs, and space science missions in her 35-year-long career. Explaining the process of development, Jackman said as per JPL, "We went through exhaustive design iterations to reduce vehicle mass, ensure automated launch capability, and accurately achieve the orbit necessary to rendezvous with the Earth Return Orbiter and transfer samples for flight back to Earth".

It is to be noted that the MAV, loaded with the samples collected by the Perseverance rover, would become the first-ever rocket to be launched on another planet. NASA says that the Mars Sample Return mission will revolutionise our understanding of Mars as the contents from the neighbouring planet would be extensively studied by scientists here on Earth. It further says that this mission would also push scientists closer to future human explorations on Mars.

NASA's plan for bringing Martian samples to Earth

The retrieval process begins once the MAV is launched to Mars in NASA’s Sample Retrieval Lander that would land in the Jezero Crater, Perseverance rover's current exploration site. After the rover brings the Martian contents to the lander, they would be transferred to the MAV. The MAV would then launch from the lander to the Martian orbit where the European Space Agency's (ESA) Earth Return Orbiter spacecraft outfitted with NASA’s Capture, Containment, and Return System payload would be waiting. The sample container would then be transferred to the spacecraft for its journey towards Earth. As for the launch, it is targeted no earlier than 2026 and the samples would be brought only in the 2030s.

