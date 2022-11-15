NASA Begins Official Countdown For Artemis 1, Weather 90% Favourable For Nov 16 Attempt

NASA announced that the official launch countdown for Artemis 1 has begun at 12:24 pm IST on November 15 and the management team has given a ‘go’ for the next launch attempt. The next attempt is scheduled on November 16 during a two-hour launch window which opens at 11:34 am IST and will be carried out despite the Moon rocket suffering minor damage in tropical storm Nicole.

We are now in launch countdown for Artemis I, call to stations happened at 1:24 a.m. ET this morning. Weather is currently 90% favorable for our next launch attempt on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. ET.

MORE: https://t.co/d6mltNReHW pic.twitter.com/9s8PW8JnZX — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) November 14, 2022

NASA recently revealed that a component on the launch abort system (LAS) of the Orion spacecraft mounted atop SLS got loose due to the storm. The LAS is designed to carry the crew to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent atop the rocket. The mission teams will conduct a review of the component to assess if there is a risk if it comes loose during the launch.

"Technicians also will remove and replace a component of an electrical connector on the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical ground-side plate," NASA said in an update. "Engineers continue to see some inconsistent data provided through the connector, despite replacing the cable to the connector earlier in the week." As for the weather, it currently is 90 per cent favourable for the next launch attempt.

NASA aims successful launch attempt of Artemis 1 this time

It is worth noting that the November 16 launch attempt will be NASA's third as the previous two were scrubbed due to fuel leakage and engine complication. Considering the mission launches on the said date, it would end on December 11 and if not, NASA has a backup opportunity for November 19. Built at a cost of roughly $4 billion, the uncrewed mission has been mired in delays which in turn has pushed back the Artemis Program by years.

The SLS rocket, for instance, was initially planned to fly in 2016, but it is yet to fly for the first time due to multiple reasons. Once it takes off, it would kickstart the Artemis program to take astronauts back to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar base.