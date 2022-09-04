NASA Calls Off Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch For 2nd Time; Here's What Went Wrong

Trouble continues to mount for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission as the second attempt for launching the rocket failed on Saturday thus leading to another potential delay in the mission. As informed by the US space agency, the launch was called off due to a fuel leak issue.

Notably, this is the second time in the last five days that the spacecraft's launch continued to face disruptions due to technical issues. The flight was called off on August 29, Sunday, due to a leak in one of its four RS-25 engines. Along with that, the engineers also faced an issue with the cooling down of the rocket following which the engineers worked on them.

Meanwhile, as the second attempt to launch the NASA moon rocket was thwarted just a few minutes before taking off, read further in order to understand the reason behind the failure.

Why was NASA Moon Mission aborted for the second time?

As informed by NASA, the mission managers had waited until late in the countdown to finally call off the mission after the team failed to resolve the leak of liquid hydrogen as it was being pumped into the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The agency on its website issued a statement and said,

"Teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.”

If observed in detail, it was during the countdown when the mission teams were filling the rocket to its 100% capacity but managed to fill only 10% due to the leak. Due to the severity of the problem, it was nearly impossible to fix the issue at the moment thereafter pushing the launch of Artemis 1 in a backward direction for more substantial repairs in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as NASA is yet to confirm an official date for its next attempt to launch Artemis-I, but another backup opportunity is expected on September 6.



Image: NASA