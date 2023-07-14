NASA Chief Commends ISRO, Says Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Would Help Them

NASA has extended its congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. The mission lifted off at 2:35 pm aboard the LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota and will reach the Moon in early August. ISRO will then attempt to make a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

NASA also has its fingers crossed for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as it hopes to extract crucial lunar data using the instrument on the lander. "Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted. "We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords!"

Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords! https://t.co/98nwfm12V0 — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 14, 2023

Apart from the six total payloads used in Chandrayaan-3, there is one instrument built by NASA. This instrument called the passive laser retroreflector array is for lunar ranging studies and will be utilised once the lander touches down on the Moon. The lander Vikram, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the Father of India's space programme, is carrying three other payloads for understanding the dynamics of the Moon.

The six-wheeled Pragyan rover also has two payloads that will be used to analyse the chemical composition of the lunar soil. The Propulsion Module is another crucial element of Chandrayaan 3 which, apart from propelling the lander to the Moon, will study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit using its Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) instrument.

When will Chandrayaan 3 land on the Moon?

After the successful launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed during a press conference that the landing is planned at 5.47 pm on August 23. He said that the craft's insertion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1 and its altitude will gradually be lowered for a touchdown. "Chandrayaan-3 launch is the reiteration of our scientific prowess and technology-driven economy which is going to happen in the next 25 years. I think India is going to be the torchbearer of that," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said at the press conference.