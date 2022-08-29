NASA Won't Launch Artemis-1 'until It's Right'; Last Minute Scrub Illustrates 'complexity'

NASA was forced to scrub the Artemis I mission which was scheduled to launch today from the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida during a two-hour launch window opening at 6:03 pm IST. The agency revealed that the postponement resulted from cooling issues in one of the four engines equipped underneath the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS rocket). Currently, the mission teams are gathering additional data on the malfunction before deciding on a new launch date.

Talking about the unfortunate event, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the mission won't happen "until it's right" and added that it is "illustrative that this (the new rocket) is a very complicated system and all those things have to work". Nelson also recalled the time when the 24th flight of the Space Shuttle program he was a part of was scrubbed four times at the launch pad, before flawlessly taking off on the fifth attempt.

He further said that the engineers are testing the rocket and the spacecraft in a way that they would not do with a crew onboard. The Artemis I mission is an uncrewed test flight to the Moon with the objective of determining the abilities of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft for future astronaut missions.

Earlier on Sunday, US Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Florida and was at the KSC to watch the launch live. Nelson said that she was completely briefed about the mission which would now launch at a new date.

What caused the postponement?

NASA revealed that the issue was the failure to get all four of the RS-25 engines (Engine 3 specifically) on the SLS rocket's core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff. According to the agency, the engineers could not cool the engines before the scheduled time in the two-hour launch window. It, however, confirmed that the rocket and the Orion spacecraft are in a safe and stable configuration and the engineers are gathering additional data.

The next launch opportunity is on September 2 when the launch window opens at 10:18 pm IST and again on September 6 starting at 2:42 am IST. However, the launch would be possible only if the aforementioned issue is resolved by then.