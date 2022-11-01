NASA Chooses 2nd Moon Landing During Artemis 4 Over Lunar Space Station Development

NASA has confirmed that astronauts will land for the second time on the Moon under the fourth mission of the Artemis Program, the first being during Artemis 2. With the confirmation, the agency has overturned its decision of dedicating Artemis 4 to the assembly of the Lunar Gateway, a space station around the Moon. The announcement was made by Mark Kirasich, NASA's official of the Artemis Program at the American Astronautical Society’s Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium on October 29, SpaceNews reported.

(The Lunar Gateway; Image: ESA)

At the presentation, Kirasich said that Artemis 4 would be the "second-time people land on the moon" instead of assembling the Gateway. Once constructed, the Gateway will serve as a habitat and refueling and research center for astronauts. Assembly of the lunar space station will begin from Artemis 3, which would be launched after Artemis 2, the first time humans will step on the Moon in 2024, according to the current schedule.

The official further revealed that Artemis 4 will enable NASA to exercise 'option B' of the Human Landing System involving SpaceX's Starship rocket. Option B, per SpaceNews, involves making changes in the Starship system which will be used in previous missions. In March this year, NASA said that Artemis 3 is projected to launch no earlier than 2025 and Artemis 4 likely in 2027 but that was without a landing plan.

The latest confirmation comes just two weeks before the first mission of the Artemis Program takes off for the Moon. Artemis 1, which has been delayed twice since August 29, is scheduled to launch on November 14 during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 9:37 am IST. Artemis 1 is the uncrewed mission intended to test the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft during a trip around the Moon. NASA said that the mission would last roughly 25-and-a-half days and end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 9 (date as per EDT).

(The SLS rocket; Image: NASA)

It is worth noting that the recurring delays have caused the cost per mission to inflate from $500 million in 2012 to $4.1 billion today. According to CNBC's report, the initial cost was estimated when the SLS rocket, which was supposed to launch in 2016, was introduced. NASA Inspector General Paul Martin recently said that each of the Artemis missions, which are years behind schedule will cost multiple times more than the initial projections.