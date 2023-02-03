Last Updated:

NASA Collaborates With US Poet To Send A Poem To Jupiter's Moon On Its Spacecraft

NASA announced a collaboration with US Poet Ada Limón who will release a poem in the coming months to be engraved on the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

This poem, as per NASA, will be engraved on the Europa Clipper spacecraft which is targeted for launch in October 2024; Image: NASA


NASA's journey to Jupiter's Moon Europa will now be a poetic one as the agency has planned to send a poem to the distant world. It announced a collaboration with US Poet Ada Limón who will release a poem in the coming months. This poem, as per NASA, will be engraved on the Europa Clipper spacecraft which is targeted for launch in October 2024 to Europa roughly three billion kilometres away.

Who is Ada Limón?

(Ada Limón; Image: NASA)

NASA said that for this mission, it has teamed up with the Library of Congress where Limón was appointed 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry in 2022. Having a Mexican ancestry, Limón was born in Sonoma, California, in 1976 and has several poetry collections to her name, including 'The Hurting Kind' 'The Carrying', which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry; and 'Bright Dead Things', a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Books Critics Circle Award.

With the Clipper spacecraft being assembled in the clean room of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) facility, Limón said, "I am working on an original poem that will go on the Europa Clipper."

About the Europa Clipper mission

The goal of the Europa Clipper mission is to determine if Europa, which has a massive internal ocean has conditions suitable for life. For that, the spacecraft as big as a basketball court (after fully unfurling its solar panels) will be equipped with a suite of nine science instruments. After lauching next year, it will enter Europa's orbit in 2023 and conduct a total of 50 flybys to gather data on the satellite’s atmosphere, surface, and interior.

READ | NASA's Europa Clipper Mission to solve mysteries about life on Jupiter's moon

This data will help scientists determine the depth of Europa's ocean along with its salinity, thickness of the external icy crust and study the potential plumes that may be venting subsurface water out into space. 

READ | NASA begins assembly of its SUV sized Europa Clipper spacecraft; Know all about it
READ | NASA makes big leap forward; completes construction of Clipper probe's 'heart'
READ | Europa Clipper probe bound for Jupiter's Moon enters key developmental phase, NASA reveals
First Published:
COMMENT