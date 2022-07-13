Last Updated:

NASA Compares Hubble Images With Those Of Webb Telescope; Check The Staggering Difference

NASA shared images of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 when it was observed by the Hubble telescope in 2017 and the debutant Webb telescope this year.

NASA has shared images captured by the veteran Hubble Space Telescope and the debutant James Webb Space Telescope, after the latter's photo release on July 12. In a new post, NASA shared a couple of pictures of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as observed by Webb this year and the Hubble telescope back in 2017. Owing to Webb's unparallel infrared imaging capabilities, the results are astounding in terms of detail and clarity of the cluster. 

The first deep field picture was produced weeks after Hubble targeted the SMACS 0723 five years ago. On the other hand, Webb's deep field image was captured in less than a day, with an observational period of just 12.5 hours to be precise. Thanks to Webb's extreme sensitivity to infrared light, its new picture also features some galaxies that were invisible till now and were born just a few million years after the big bang. 

According to NASA, the oldest identified galaxy in the picture dates back to 13.1 billion years ago, making it just about 700 million younger than the universe itself. A few other early galaxies identified have ages ranging from 13 billion years to 11.3 billion years. Interestingly, NASA also shared two different views of the SMACS 0723 cluster when observed in Mid-Infrared and Near-Infrared wavelengths. Check it out below.

Infrared light is the one that has wavelengths longer than visible light, due to which it is invisible but can be felt as heat. A light beam turns infrared when it has travelled vast distances and got stretched in the process due to a phenomenon called 'redshift'-- shifting of light away from visible wavelength and turning red. 

Other Webb images released on July 12

Apart from the aforementioned cluster, NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) released a few more images of different celestial entities. These pictures featured the Southern Ring Nebula, the Stephan's Quintet, and the Carina nebula. 

The telescope also gathered spectra of these cosmic objects along with that of the exoplanet WASP-96b. Spectra is what ESA describes as the data that reveal objects’ physical and chemical properties that will help researchers identify many more details about them. It is these spectra that helped scientists discover the presence of water in WASP-96b's atmosphere.

 

