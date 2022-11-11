NASA Confirms Debris From Wrecked 1986 Challenger Space Shuttle Found Off Florida Coast

On Thursday, NASA confirmed the recovery of debris from the challenger space shuttle, which exploded in 1986. The space shuttle that exploded less than two minutes after its launch in 1986 took the lives of all the seven astronauts who were onboard.

In a statement, NASA said that the ‘artifact’ was discovered by a “TV documentary crew” of the History Channel on the East coast of Florida. The Divers who were looking for the wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft found the shuttle debris near Florida’s “space coast” where the shuttle was launched in 1986 minutes before the explosion.

Thanking the crew and divers, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said, “While it has been nearly 37 years since seven daring and brave explorers lost their lives aboard Challenger, this tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country. For millions around the globe, myself included, Jan. 28, 1986, still feels like yesterday,” adding “This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us. At NASA, the core value of safety is – and must forever remain – our top priority, especially as our missions explore more of the cosmos than ever before.”

Major malfunction 73 seconds after the liftoff caused the tragedy

While talking about the 1986 incident, NASA claimed that “a major malfunction 73 seconds after the liftoff resulted in the loss of Challenger and the seven astronauts aboard.” It was later found out in an investigation that freezing temperatures in the space coast caused ice to form on the shuttle. NASA claimed that, “Despite concerns raised by some shuttle program employees, managers cleared the mission for launch,” which ultimately led to the tragedy.

NASA further informed that it is currently considering taking additional actions regarding the artifact. NASA intends to “properly honor” the legacy of the astronauts who have lost their lives in the accident. Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro said, “Challenger and her crew live on in the hearts and memories of both NASA and the nation.”

Speaking on the legacy the challenger shuttle and the fallen astronauts left behind, Petro said, “Today, as we turn our sights again toward the Moon and Mars, we see that the same love of exploration that drove the Challenger crew is still inspiring the astronauts of today’s Artemis Generation, calling them to build on the legacy of knowledge and discovery for the benefit of all humanity.”