NASA Confirms Discovering 'pits' On Moon With Comfortable Temperatures Of 17°C

NASA has confirmed finding pits on the Moon which can be used as shelters by astronauts during lunar exploration. The discovery has been made by NASA-funded scientists who used data from the agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). Interestingly, these pits have been found to be thermally stable as the temperatures inside them hover around 17°C.

These features on the lunar surface which have permanently shadowed reaches can be immensely beneficial considering the wild temperature swings. During the daytime, certain areas of the Moon heat up to 127°C and drop as low as -173°C during the night. Notably, a day on the Moon lasts for 15 Earth days, wherein it faces intense heat during the day followed by chilling nights for another 15 Earth days.

Lunar pits for human bases

(The Marius Hill pit; Image: NASA)

The pictures above feature the Marius Hills pit, which is about 34 meters (about 111 feet) deep and 65 by 90 meters (approximately 213 by 295 feet) wide and is one of the 200 such structures found so far. According to NASA, these pits were discovered in 2009, following which scientists began looking for caves that could serve as shelters and protect from harmful outer space radiation.

"About 16 of the more than 200 pits are probably collapsed lava tubes", Tyler Horvath, from the University of California and lead researcher said in a statement. Lava tubes are long, hollow tunnels that are formed when molten lava flows beneath a field of cooled lava or a crust forms over a river of lava. When this happens, the ceiling of the solidified lava collapses opening up a pit. Scientists are confident that two of such pits lead to large caves and there might be others that end up in a void.

In the latest research, the experts analysed the thermal conditions of a cylindrical 328-foot (100-meter) deep depression about the length and width of a football field in the Moon's Mare Tranquillitatis region. Using computer modeling, they confirmed that the pits have an optimum temperature for survival, which results from a limit to the rise in temperature during the daytime and the retention of heat during the night.

"Humans evolved living in caves, and to caves, we might return when we live on the Moon", Noah Petro, LRO Project Scientist said.