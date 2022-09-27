NASA Crew-5: Russia's Anna Kikina Gets Approval For ISS Flight In US Capsule On Oct 3

Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina's flight to the International Space Station (ISS) under NASA's Crew-5 mission has been approved, Roscosmos revealed. Kikina is scheduled to fly to the ISS in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft which lifts off atop the Falcon 9 rocket at 10:16 pm IST on October 3 from the Kennedy Space Center.

"On Monday, September 26, 2022, the commission of representatives of space agencies of ISS project member states examined the readiness and approved the Crew-5 flight carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina aboard a Crew Dragon manned spacecraft", Rocosmos said per TASS News. This comes after Kikina underwent 18 months of training at NASA's Johnson Space Center with three of her crewmates-- NASA's Nicole Mann (mission commander) and Josh Cassada (pilot), and Japan's Koichi Wakata (mission specialist with Kikina).

On Monday, Sept. 26, four space travelers, including @NASA_Astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, arrive at @NASAKennedy. Launch of NASA's SpaceX #Crew5 mission to the @Space_Station is targeted for Oct. 3.



Schedule of events: https://t.co/3inBzeYoFA pic.twitter.com/HDKQRVQ8KE — NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2022

During the recent leg of training, the four astronauts donned the new SpaceX suit and checked suit leaks and communications of the new Dragon spacecraft which has been upgraded for the forthcoming mission. In the latest update, NASA revealed that the arrival of the Crew-5 members at Florida's Kennedy Space Center has been delayed by a day due to hurricane Ian. Brewing in the Caribbean Sea, the hurricane has already caused a delay in the Artemis 1 Moon mission as heavy rain was predicted over Florida this week.

(Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina; Image: Roscosmos)

Once the Crew-5 members arrive at the ISS for a six-month-long stay, they will replace members of the Crew-4 that was launched in April this year. It is worth noting, that this NASA mission is significant for being a part of the agency's cross-flight agreement with Roscosmos and would see Kikina become the first cosmonaut to board a commercial US spacecraft. Currently, she is also the only operational female cosmonaut from Russia.

Russia's contributions to the cross-flight agreement

Russia did its part under the agreement by launching NASA's Frank Rubio to the ISS on September 21. Rubio left for the ISS with two cosmonauts-- Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin-- in the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket which lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. In a few days, Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov will return home and make room for the trio.

Notably, Rubio and his team along with the Crew-5 members will form the Expedition 68 members and will conduct experiments aboard the orbital outpost for the next six months.