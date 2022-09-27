NASA DART Mission: First Pictures Showing On-site Aftermath Of Impact With Asteroid Out

The Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube satellite has beamed back the first images of the aftermath caused by the collision of NASA’s DART spacecraft with an asteroid. LICIACube had accompanied DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) in its journey toward Dimorphos, the target asteroid located 11 million km away. Around ten days prior to the impact, the CubeSat was released from DART's dispenser and was deployed at a safe distance from the crash site.

The collision took place at 4:44 am IST, according to NASA, and the Italian Space Agency has started releasing the pictures captured by LICIACube's Explorer Imaging for Asteroid (LEIA) camera. It carries a second camera named LICIACube Unit Key Explorer (LUKE) which offers a wide-field view of its surroundings.

Dalla conferenza stampa su @LiciaCube.

Elisabetta Dotto, Science Team Lead di Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF): "In primo piano vediamo il corpo centrale Didymos, e in alto Dimorphos completamente coperto dai detriti prodotti dall'impatto."

Crediti foto ASI/NASA

The images released feature the asteroid Didymos and above is the target asteroid Dimorphos which was hit by DART. Dimorphos, which is 160 metres across, orbits the 780-metre-wide Didymos and they are separated by a distance of around one km.

Here are the pictures taken by @LICIACube of the world's first planetary defense mission.



This is exactly where the #NASA #DartMission ended.

An incredible emotion, the beginning of new discoveries.



Thanks to those who made it possible.

The picture shows Dimorphos releasing a thick cloud of debris confirming an effective collision. The agency also shared a pre-impact and a post-impact image which can be distinguished by a flash around the space rock.

Conferenza stampa su @LiciaCube:

Elisabetta Dotto, Science Team Lead di Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF): "Una immagine pre impatto e una post impatto. Si vede il flash prodotto dall'impatto di Dart"

Crediti FOTO ASI/NASA

Segui la diretta su ASITV:

Notably, more images will be released in the next few days as LICIACube will continue to examine the asteroid system to help scientists determine the damage caused by DART.

About the DART mission

Launched on November 24 last year, DART is a demonstration mission to test the kinetic impactor technology with an intention to artificially change an asteroid's orbit. This technology has an unprecedented application as it will be used for planetary defense in case an asteroid comes hurtling toward our planet. Even scientists from India have said that the DART mission is a step toward preparing the world for a potential future asteroid strike like the one which killed the dinosaurs some 66 million years ago

The DART spacecraft collided with Didymos at 4:44 am IST today at a speed of 22,500 km per hour and ground-based observations in the coming days will reveal how successful the mission was. Read more about the historic mission here.