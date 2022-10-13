NASA Delays Arrival Of Crew-4 Astronauts As Storm Brews Over Splashdown Site In Florida

The arrival of Crew-4 astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to bad weather near the coast of Florida, NASA announced. The team of four astronauts was scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 am IST on Thursday but it has now been postponed to 7:35 pm IST.

“Mission teams continue to monitor a cold front passing over Florida with the potential to bring high winds and rainy weather near the splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts”, NASA wrote in an update. “Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions with another weather review around six hours prior to undocking”.

.@NASA and @SpaceX are monitoring Florida weather and now target the #Crew4 undocking for no earlier than 10:05am ET on Thursday with backup opportunities on Friday. More... https://t.co/XR52FiaEpa pic.twitter.com/TOZEbKAnDk — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 12, 2022

The agency says that the undocking of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from the space station also depends on several factors such as spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, and sea states.

The Crew-4 team consists of four astronauts, three of which– Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins– are from NASA whereas Italian astronaut Samantha Christoforetti represents the European Space Agency (ESA). All of them arrived at the space station on April 28 this year and have spent nearly six months conducting various science experiments and research in microgravity.

The research work included the study on cells associated with aging, analysing behaviour of fire in space, as well as plant growth and methods of water purification in microgravity.

The Crew-4 astronauts were recently joined by those of the Crew-5 mission, which also includes four members-- NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Russia's Anna Kikina, and Japan's Koichi Wakata. Christoforetti and her teammates will make room for Crew-5 who would spend the next six months conducting experiments in space.