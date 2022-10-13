Last Updated:

NASA Delays Arrival Of Crew-4 Astronauts As Storm Brews Over Splashdown Site In Florida

NASA has postponed the delay of undocking of Crew-4 astronauts from the ISS due to bad weather around Florida. The team will depart at 7:35 pm IST.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


The arrival of Crew-4 astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to bad weather near the coast of Florida, NASA announced. The team of four astronauts was scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 am IST on Thursday but it has now been postponed to 7:35 pm IST. 

“Mission teams continue to monitor a cold front passing over Florida with the potential to bring high winds and rainy weather near the splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts”, NASA wrote in an update. “Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions with another weather review around six hours prior to undocking”.

The agency says that the undocking of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from the space station also depends on several factors such as spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, and sea states. 

The Crew-4 team consists of four astronauts, three of which– Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins– are from NASA whereas Italian astronaut Samantha Christoforetti represents the European Space Agency (ESA). All of them arrived at the space station on April 28 this year and have spent nearly six months conducting various science experiments and research in microgravity. 

READ | Smashing success: NASA's DART asteroid strike test results in big nudge

The research work included the study on cells associated with aging, analysing behaviour of fire in space, as well as plant growth and methods of water purification in microgravity. 

The Crew-4 astronauts were recently joined by those of the Crew-5 mission, which also includes four members-- NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Russia's Anna Kikina, and Japan's Koichi Wakata. Christoforetti and her teammates will make room for Crew-5 who would spend the next six months conducting experiments in space.

READ | NASA's Crew-4 astronauts to depart from ISS on October 13 ending 6-month-long mission
READ | 'A story written by stars': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope studies cosmic 'tree rings'
READ | NASA finalises new date to launch uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the Moon
First Published:
COMMENT