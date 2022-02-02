NASA Delays Artemis I Launch Until May After Postponing SLS Rocket Testing To March

NASA, in the latest mission update, informed that it has postponed the testing of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft from February 15 to March. The agency said that it needs more time before the integrated launch system for Artemis I rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following the postponement, NASA says that it is now reviewing launch opportunities in April and May. CNBC's Michael Sheetz informed that the agency would host a press conference at 10:30 am today to provide updates on Artemis I preparations.

NASA will host a press conference at 12 p.m. ET today to give an update on the Artemis 1 mission, after delaying the testing rollout of the stacked SLS rocket to March from February.



In a new blog, the agency said that it has added additional time to complete closeout activities inside the VAB prior to the integrated rocket and spacecraft rollout. It informed that the engineers are not working on any major issue but are finishing closeout tasks and flight termination system testing.

Initially, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft were meant to collectively undergo tests in the dress rehearsals earlier targeted for mid-February. During the rehearsal, the SLS will be fully loaded with propellant and the engineers will run all the pre-launch tests both for the rocket and the spacecraft. In a Twitter update on February 1, NASA had informed that the integrated testing is underway at the Kennedy Space Center, engines are being fired up and rockets parts for Artemis II to V are being manufactured.

This month, the SLS has hit some major goals!



✅ Integrated testing for #Artemis I has continued at @NASAKennedy

✅ Artemis II-V parts continue to be manufactured

✅ Engine tests have fired up at @NASAStennis

...and more!



Stay up to date on the SLS >> https://t.co/iLnCsaq2qE pic.twitter.com/H5dGqSOAeT — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) January 31, 2022

More about Artemis I mission

The first mission to the moon is likely to take off in April or May, which would mark the first of many Artemis launches ahead. Artemis I will be a four to six-week-long mission wherein the Orion spacecraft would launch on the world's most powerful rocket, the SLS. According to NASA, the Orion spacecraft will reach the Moon in a few days and will fly 100 kilometres above the surface of the Moon during which the engineers would correct its trajectory. The spacecraft will stay in its path for six days and circle in an orbit opposite to the Moon's around Earth. It is worth noting that the first lunar launch will be uncrewed and NASA would send humans to the Moon no earlier than 2025, during Artemis III.

Image: NASA