NASA Delays Boeing's Debut Crewed Starliner Flight To Space Station To July 21

Boeing Space's Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will now launch no earlier than July 21, NASA announced late March 29. The launch was initially targeted for launch in April but there will be high space traffic in the new few weeks due to several launch missions. During a press conference for the announcement, Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program said that Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will be occupied as Axiom Space has its Ax-2 mission in the pipeline along with several other SpaceX launches.

As for the CFT, it would be the debut launch mission for Boeing with two astronauts-- Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore-- aboard the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for a roughly 8-day-long mission. The Starliner will be launched atop the Atlas V rocket provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Boeing's previous mission launched in May last year without any astronauts to test the Starliner's capabilities of transporting cargo to the ISS. Despite several glitches, including a propulsion problem on its way to the ISS, the mission was ruled a success. However, the agencies are working to double check the systems before astronauts board the capsule. Prior to CFT, Axiom Space will launch four people to the space lab in what would be their second private launch in collaboration with SpaceX.

A crew of four members, including two from Saudi Arabia, will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for their launch from the Kennedy Space Center. Interestingly, the Ax-2 crew includes Rayyanah Barnawi, the Saudi national who will become the first woman from the Arab nation to visit the ISS. She will be accompanied by mission commander Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner from the US and Ali Al-Qarni, also a Saudi national.