NASA Delivers Over 3,500 Kg Of Cargo To International Space Station; Know All About It

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft, which was mounted atop the Antares rocket, was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 19 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The spacecraft, which was carrying around 3,764 kilograms of cargo docked at the ISS at 3:14 pm (IST) on February 21, after a slow, three-day-long journey. While snacks were an important part of the payload, NASA also sent a fair share of hardware and science experiments which, according to NASA, "will contribute to keeping astronauts healthy during long-duration space travel".

Your shipment of science, supplies, and snacks has arrived! At 4:44am ET (9:44 UTC), @NorthropGrumman's S.S. Piers Sellers #Cygnus spacecraft was captured by the @Space_Station with experiments aboard, including a new way of growing plants without soil: https://t.co/PzKeT2k9Lc pic.twitter.com/osBjDZeHSL — NASA (@NASA) February 21, 2022

What experiments did NASA send to the ISS?

The payload sent by NASA includes experiments related to the growth of plants in space without the use of soil as well as studying the effect of drugs on cancer cells. In a blog post shared today, NASA revealed that the payload includes a study that involves studying the effect of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells and a technology demonstration to test the capabilities of lithium-ion secondary battery under extreme temperatures and in a vacuum environment.

The payload also includes technologies that will be tested for oxygen generation along with an experiment to prevent aging skin. Interestingly, the ISS astronauts will also experiment with two new technologies that include growing plants in space using aeroponic (air-based) and hydroponic (water-based) methods, something that does not require soil. The other experiment is studying flames in micro-gravity which would be conducted under the fiery project SoFIE.

NASA says that apart from keeping astronauts healthy, data from these experiments would also help future human and robotic exploration missions to the Moon and eventually Mars. Apart from the aforementioned experiments, NASA has also sent hardware that would be installed on the space station during upcoming spacewalks. The hardware includes the new Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA), which could be unfolded in space and is more compact than current rigid panel designs. Others include a trash deployer and acoustic covers for the waste management system.

While the spacecraft will remain docked at the ISS for now, NASA said, "Cygnus will remain at the space station until May before it deploys CubeSats, then disposes of several thousand pounds of trash during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, which will result in its destruction".

Image: NASA