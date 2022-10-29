NASA Demolishes Historic Facility That Helped Send Astronauts To The Moon; WATCH

NASA, on October 29, demolished a 6-decade-old building at the Marshall Space Flight Center which played a key role in sending the first astronauts to the Moon. At around 6 pm, Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters from 1963 until 2020, was demolished in just a little over six seconds.

This will “make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space", said the agency. “Buildings come down, but science and exploration continue onward,” stated Marshall Director Jody Singer. “Marshall’s true legacy isn’t a glass and stone edifice, but the men and women who work within– the vanguard of future space frontier expansion for untold decades to come.”

Building 4200 has been demolished under the plan wherein old structures will be torn down and replaced with energy-efficient new facilities by 2030 as part of NASA’s “repair-by-replacement” approach. "We’re pushing for buildings with century-plus lifespans, easily modifiable floor plans, and utilities and technology access that can be reconfigured or updated as the building evolves and ages", Megan Vansant, who oversaw the demolition efforts earlier stated.

NASA's plan 'facilities master plan'

NASA says that it challenges each field center to update its “facilities master plan,” which calls for refurbishing or replacing old buildings for the effective functioning of America's space program. Moving forward, the agency will construct new buildings ensuring that they meet rigorous health and safety guidelines in every aspect of construction and operation. This includes energy costs, water consumption, air quality, and ergonomics. According to NASA, such an approach at the Marshall Space Center has saved up to 65% on facility operating costs and reduced utility expenses by 35% to 40%.

While the facilities at Marshall had a crucial role during the Apollo Program, mission teams here would also assist the Artemis Program wherein NASA would send the first woman and person of colour to the Moon later this decade.

Image: NASA